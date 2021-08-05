India Top Headlines

Jaishankar Says Code of Conduct in the South China Sea Should Be In Accordance With International Law | India News

NEW DELHI: The Minister of Foreign Affairs (EAM), S Jaishankar, on Wednesday at the 11th East Asia Summit (EAS) highlighted the increasing convergence of approaches on the Indo-Pacific region among the different member countries.

Without naming China, the minister stressed that the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea must be fully compliant with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“He stressed that the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea should be fully consistent with the 1982 UNCLOS. It should not harm the legitimate rights and interests of nations that are not party to the discussions,” the minister tweeted.

This comes amid China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea. Beijing continues to claim sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has overlapping territorial claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Jaishankar’s comments come as a task force of four warships from the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet is scheduled to continue an overseas deployment of more than two months to Southeast Asia, the Sea of South China and the Western Pacific, which will include exercises with Quad partners the United States. States, Japan and Australia.

During the EAS Foreign Ministers Meeting, EAM Jaishankar also supported the ASEAN five-point consensus on Myanmar and welcomed the appointment of the Special Envoy.

Jaishankar said he participated today in an important and fruitful Meeting of Foreign Ministers of ASEAN and India. “Much of India’s interests and relationships are now in the East, a testament to its ties to ASEAN. We look forward to an early review of our Trade in Goods Agreement.”

“Support the ASEAN Integration Initiative through capacity development initiatives. Contribute through the Mekong-Ganges Cooperation and its Quick Impact Projects (QIP). Highlighted progress in PhD and Hackathon Scholarships,” he added .

The minister also proposed 2022 as the year of ASEAN-India friendship for the 30th anniversary.





Times of India