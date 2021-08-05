Home Loan Balance Transfer: Is It Worth Considering?

Opinion

In 1991, former Indian Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao ushered in policies that formed the cornerstone of India’s burgeoning economic growth. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the then finance minister working under the old unconditional, liberalized our economy and opened the country to foreign and private investment in an attempt to stimulate development. Of the many sectors that multiplied due to this reform, the home finance industry turned out to be one of its biggest revelations.

Thanks to legislation, home loans have become more affordable, now more than ever, and people can get them at an interest rate of as little as 8% per year. As the financial industry has evolved, another concept called mortgage loan balance transfer is gaining priority. In this article, we are going to talk about some key details regarding this novel concept and how it could benefit you.

Home Loan Balance Transfer – What is it?

Mortgage Loan Balance Transfer (HLBT) is a scheme offered by almost everyone banks and NBFC in the country, allowing people to transfer their home loan from their current bank to a different lender. Opting for one helps them receive the benefit of low interest rates, while also giving them better terms and conditions to deal with.

In this section, we will talk about all the advantages of opting for an HLBT.

● Low interest rates

Let’s face it, when you have a home loan, up to 50% of your monthly income goes toward paying the EMI on the loan. And if you are one of those who opted for a loan at least five years ago, chances are you had to deal with mortgage loan interest rates over 10.25% per annum Considering that most PSUs and privatized banks now offer loans as low as 8.3% per annum, paying any more is a waste of resources.

● Prepaid options

When a customer prepays a loan that he borrowed ahead of time, the lender often loses interest. To balance this, they often charge prepayment fees or penalties. However, these fees are slowly becoming a thing of the past, as most banks these days offer little or no prepaid options. Following the adage, money saved is money earned, any money you don’t pay is good for your savings account.

● Lower EMI

One of the main reasons people seek to transfer their loans is due to high EMIs, which tend to become a burden. A well done balance transfer will lower your EMI by up to 5%. Now imagine, 5% each month over a 10-year period is a significant sum and can be used for something important in your life.

● Better recharge options:

With better interest rates and easily affordable EMI, having a home loan balance transfer will also increase the amount of the supplemental loan you are likely to get.

Tips to follow when opting for a balance transfer

There are many things that you may need to follow before going ahead with an HLBT. Here are some of them:

● Check tenure

Home loan balance transfers work well for you if you opt for them when you have many years of loan to repay. For example, if you have a 25-year loan and have already paid EMI for more than 20 years, the hassle of opting for an HLBT is not worth it for you, as you will not be able to get the maximum benefit through the process. .

● Write down the charges

Before requesting a mortgage loan balance transfer, you must first close your existing loan, and this will be done through the loan you obtain from your new lender. Since banks weren’t as flexible as they are now, you will most likely be charged a prepayment penalty ranging from 1.5% to 2.5% of the outstanding amount of principal on your loan. .

● Calculate how much you can save

The goal of a balance transfer is to help you save money on EMI. If it doesn’t help you save, then there is no point in doing it in the first place. So, use a home loan EMI calculator and find out how much you can save. To do this, check the total principal and interest you have to pay, now compare it to the new loan you are getting and the EMI you will pay.

Also, be aware of prepayment charges, if any. Once you have all the numbers, figure out if your old loan outpaces your new loan.

● Compare Lenders

Home loan interest rates these days are quite affordable compared to recent years. So before you opt for one, be sure to compare different lenders to find the best rates for you. As you do so, take a look at the processing fees that might apply to the loan. One tip for you would be to opt for these loans during the holiday season, as this is the time when banks will be looking to attract more customers and therefore offer better deals for you.

All in all, a home loan balance transfer will help you save money and take advantage of many other benefits. But, you need to use a little bit of caution before opting for it to get the best of it.