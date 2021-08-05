India Top Headlines

Government prepares to introduce a bill to restore the power of states to identify local CBOs | India News

NEW DELHI: The government is ready to introduce a bill in Parliament to restore the powers of states to identify local CBOs, a mandate denied by the Supreme Court’s Maratha reservation ruling on May 5.

The move will test the opposition who have stated that they will not allow the procedure until their demand for a discussion on Pegasus is satisfied. reported the government plan on July 23 and 26.

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet approved “the bill to amend the Constitution (127th) of 2021” to modify clauses 1 and 2 of article 342A and also introduce a new clause 3. The bill will also modify the Articles 366 (26c) and 338B (9) – all designed to clarify that states can maintain the “state list” of OBC as the system was prior to the SC ruling. Crucially, the sources said, the “state list” will be completely outside the purview of the president and will be notified by the state assembly.

Shashank Ratnoo, an attorney specializing in backorders, said: “The move is welcome, without which the OBC list system will go haywire.”

Well-placed sources said the bill could be presented in Lok Sabha at the earliest, possibly on Thursday. This has generated concern in the field of the opposition that is in favor of the bill but is in protest. The government’s sudden move is seen as a ploy to break its lockdown, as Congress and key regional parties like DMK, TMC, Shiv Sena, NCP are in favor of restoring state powers.





Original source