Flood fury: 3 lakh affected in Bengal, IMD alert for 23 MP districts | India News

The army team will evacuate local residents during rescue operations after floods hit the districts of Bengal.

NEW DELHI: The flood situation in West Bengal remained critical on Thursday, although there was less rain. In Madhya Pradesh, twelve people were killed and seven injured in various rain-related incidents in the flood-ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

No new fatalities were reported in any of the seven affected districts in Bengal, where around three lakh people have been transferred to rescue centers.

“The flood situation remains critical. We are monitoring it. Appropriate measures have been taken and we have ensured that there is an ample supply of drinking water, dry food packages and medicines,” said an official.

More than 4 billion hectares of agricultural land in these seven districts are now under water.

Heavy rains and the consequent discharge of water from the dams in recent days have flooded large parts of the districts of Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah, South 24 Parganas and Birbhum.

On Thursday, 24,000 cusecs of water were released from Damodar Valley Corporation’s Maithon Dam and it is within normal range, a DVC official said.

Meanwhile, IMD issued a heavy rain alert in 23 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The rains in the Gwalior and Chambal divisions in northern MP have now subsided, rescue operations have ended and relief operations have started, authorities said. The region had been hit by rains since Sunday. “Twelve rain-related deaths had been reported as of yesterday. No deaths were reported today, “said Division Commissioner Ashish Saxena.

Up to 30,790 people were evacuated to safer locations in the Gwalior and Chambal divisions and around 6,000 people were staying in 126 relief camps.

Three people were rescued on Thursday on Bhind by helicopters, while planes dropped food parcels and other emergency relief supplies in the worst affected districts of Sheopur and Datia.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan toured flood-affected areas of Gwalior, Datia and Shivpuri districts on Thursday.

An “orange” alert has been issued forecasting “heavy to very heavy” rains in Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Guna and Ashok Nagar districts. A “heavy rain” yellow alert forecast was issued for Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Dhar, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Sagar.

