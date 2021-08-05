India Top Headlines

Energy supply in rural areas up to 83% at 10pm, cities almost all day: RK Singh | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s average daily power supply improved to more than 22 hours in rural areas and 23 hours 36 minutes in cities during June, Minister of Energy and Renewables RK Singh reported on Thursday al Lok Sabha, citing two independent studies.

The improvement in rural areas, representing an 83% improvement over the 2015-2016 average of 12 hours in 2015-16, underlines in particular the success of the reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi government since he took office. in 2014.

On the other hand, in an interaction with TOI, the minister said that India has gone from a deficit to a surplus in generation capacity. “We are prepared to meet the growing demand. We have the largest synchronized grid, which is perhaps unique in the world for the given size. It is one of the most advanced. The Saubhagya scheme for the electrification of homes is the largest energy access scheme in the world and was completed in less than the 1,000-day goal given by the prime minister, ”he said.

According to Singh’s written statement in the House, all states have reported electrification of 100% of all “disposed” non-electrified homes identified by March 31, 2019. Since the program was launched, some have been electrified. 2.8 million households as of March 31.

The minister said that the current generation capacity installed in the country is about 384 GW (gigawatts), which is more than enough to meet the country’s electricity demand.

As a testament to the strength of the country’s electricity system, the maximum power demand of 200 GW was met smoothly on July 7. This was the first time that the country experienced a spike in energy demand.





