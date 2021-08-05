Opinion

Astrology is widely believed to be a tool for reading the future, but this statement is only partially true. Astrology or “Jyotish” illuminates the way to the future, and this illuminated path makes it possible to foresee all the difficulties that they are likely to encounter and, therefore, to prepare in advance. The idea that “when everything is predestined and cannot be changed, then what is the purpose of knowing” is therefore conceptually wrong, since the proper application of “Jyotish” allows one to alter the future through ” positive karmas.

Every religious scripture emphasizes the importance of positive Karmas and maintaining high moral values ​​by sticking to the right path. However, the negative planets in one’s horoscope prohibit the native from doing so, and as such, the native wavers on the positive path and sinks deeper and deeper into muddle.

“Karmas drive destiny” is therefore a more realistic belief; it is the main doctrine preached by the “Vedanganas” and ably followed by Dr. Vinay Bajrangi, who is a “Karma Korrector”.

Every aspect of life is evaluated by a particular house in the horoscope and substantial emphasis is given to the lord of that house, known as the “adhipati.” But the “karaka” or “maker” is also involved in assessing the prospects of the house. Much has been said about this karaka, but the theory and its application are not as well understood as it should be. For simplicity, let’s rename the Karaka “Prabhandhak” or manager in charge of that particular house.

The light of the astrological torch or “Jyotish” will illuminate the way to such an extent that nothing related to the future will seem mysterious, as long as the role of “Prabandhak” is applied as the sages would have liked.

I will try to explain how this elusive science of “Prabhandhak” demystifies life.

Role of Karaka or “Prabhandhak”: Reading divisional or finer charts has been a challenge for even the best astrologers in the business. I’ve heard few top-tier astrologers talk about the art of reading the divisional chart, but to my dismay, no one has ventured close to the basic idea and purpose of the divisional chart. The way in which Prabhandhak will dispense his duties is seen through the corresponding divisional diagram. A native who does not do well in a particular sphere of life must have a faulty or incapable “Prabhandhak” in the corresponding more accurate tables. The beauty lies not only in reading the capabilities of the “Prabhandhak”, but also in how the capabilities of this “Prabhandhak” could be increased by applying the correct karma or simply implementing the “Karma Korrection”.

The role of “Prabhandhak” in the race: There has been constant research in the astrological sciences since its advent, but barring a few academic notes, the rest is just repetitive. The explanation of the role of Karaka or “Prabhandhak” finds only a few lines of mention even in the most detailed works on astrology. If studied in the relevant karma and career chart, “Prabhandhak” gives a comprehensive overview of the following more subtle things:

• Type of career that adapts to the native

• The pitfalls to watch

• Which application will give what results

• The reason for not blooming

• Karma Korrection

• KKM or the KARMA KARKA MARDAN

Now, most of us know that Jupiter, Saturn, the Sun, and Mercury are the Karkas of the 10th house, but very few know what to do with them. Look at the chart D-60, for example, the location of Jupiter in the fifth house will not be auspicious for the native and because of this his knowledge will always be counterproductive. It is always recommended that you should not occupy a managerial position since it will not be paid but, on the contrary, it will be negative for him. This analysis is only of a position of a planet on chart D-60. What if one is blessed to read all the “Prabhandhak” roles in D-60? The labyrinth of that native’s career will be solved and resolved forever.

The role of “Prabhandhak” in marriage: Marriages often go into troubled waters when horoscopes don’t match or Gun Milan is simply performed, without a complete pairing called “Poorna Vedic Milan.”

The Vivah Karaka Mardan or VKH is an absolute solution for those couples whose marriage is not working or is about to break up. Astrologically, VKH is a massage of those Karakas or factors, which are responsible for the proper functioning of the marriage. A misplaced karaka on the Lagna card or Navamsha card is seen to create turbulence in the marriage. Massaging Venus and Jupiter, the Karaka of Marriage is VHS’s most important technique.

Reading past lives also facilitates VKH, as it gives an idea of ​​the severity of bad karmas from previous lives. A prominent factor being studied through VKH is pointing out those family members, whose overindulgence also plays a killjoy. VKH also looks at other factors that disturb the marriage, such as suspicion, extramarital affairs, difference in lifestyle, respect, love, bond, income.

By examining all these things and correlating them with Dasha and Gochar, an escape route is formulated to pacify the troubled marriage, but not before letting know the regret that must be done and the amount of suffering to go through.

The VKH theory is an ancient Vedic technique, but it is not widely used as the research is not that deep. This is probably because in a male-dominated society, the need to ease the stresses of marriage was not necessary until recently.

The true reader of a horoscope is one who understands the hidden meaning to which our seers were referring. Just a few minutes with me can give you an idea of ​​one of your traits. You can also know how to overcome weak points and how to master the ridge. Then the fear of losing or not giving up will vanish.

