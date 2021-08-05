India Top Headlines

Deaths on the road in 2020 was the lowest in 11 years | India News

NEW DELHI: Traffic accidents claimed about 1.32 lakh of lives in 2020, which is the lowest in 11 years. The previous lowest was 1.26 lakh in 2009.

The number of road accidents also fell to 3.66 lakh over the past year, which was the lowest in 20 years. The sharp decline in road fatalities and crashes was primarily due to the restriction of vehicle movement during the Covid-induced lockdown across the country. In 2019, around 1.51 lakhs of lives were lost in road accidents in India.

In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari cited the reduction in fatalities and said his ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (road and vehicles), application and emergency care.

Road deaths had seen a steeper decline in the April-June quarter of calendar year 2020, when 20,732 people died compared to 41,032 during the same period in 2019. Most parts of the country were under lockdown during this period. “This simply shows why we should not treat traffic accidents as a destination. We need to take all measures to avoid collisions, deaths and injuries, ”said Amar Srivasatava, a member of the government’s National Road Safety Council and founder of the youth-led India Road Safety Campaign.

Although the government has yet to release the annual report on traffic accidents and deaths in 2020, the trend shows that the number of accidents and fatal accidents increased as traffic began to return to the roads.

On the other measures that have been taken to control road deaths, Gadkari told the Lower House that his ministry has notified a “member of the Parliament’s Road Safety Committee” in each district to promote awareness among road users. the road under the chairmanship of MP Lok Sabha. from District.





