Covid-19: Orphaned children up to 18 years to get free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh | India News

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the government has decided to provide free 5 lakh rupee health insurance to children up to 18 years old who were orphaned due to the pandemic, Union Minister Anurag said Thakur.The premium will be paid by the Prime Minister’s Fund for Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PMCares), he added.“As part of the measures taken to care for children affected by Covid-19, children up to 18 years of age will receive free health insurance of Rs 5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat and their premium will be paid by PM CARES,” Thakur tweeted on Wednesday .

He shared an image along with the tweet saying that children up to the age of 18, who have lost their parents or guardians, will receive a monthly stipend, and upon their 23rd birthday, an amount of Rs 10 lakh. be given.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM CARES for Children Plan on May 29, 2021 for children. It aims to support children who have lost both parents or legal guardian and adoptive parents or surviving parent due to the Covid-19 pandemic during the period beginning March 11, 2020. The goal of the The plan is to guarantee the comprehensive care and protection of children. in a sustained way, and enable their well-being through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for a self-sufficient existence with financial support when they turn 23 years old.