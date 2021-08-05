India Top Headlines

Covaxin receives the certificate of good manufacturing practices from the Hungarian authorities | India News

HYDERABAD: In a move that could open the doors to the European market for the locally developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, Bharat Biotech has received a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance certificate for the vaccine from the Hungarian authorities.

The approval received is from the Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition which certifies GMP for the manufacture of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said on Thursday.

“The GMP certificate is now listed in the EudraGMDP database, which is the European Community’s database of manufacturing authorizations and certificates of good manufacturing practice,” the company said.

With this, the company said that it intends to submit documentation for the Emergency Use Authorization (USA) in several additional countries around the world. Covaxin has already received US from around 16 countries, according to the company.

“With this approval, Bharat Biotech has achieved another important milestone in the innovation and manufacture of vaccines with global quality standards and advancing in the continuous fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The recognition complements our commitment to driving world-class innovation and pioneering vaccine research and development, ”he said.





