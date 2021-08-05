India Top Headlines

Center Advises States to Stop Mass Gatherings in Light of Upcoming Festivals | India News

NEW DELHI: In view of the upcoming festivals, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to all states to actively consider imposing local restrictions to curb mass gatherings.

Bhushan said that some states still show signs of increasing daily cases and positivity.

The letter read: “At first, let me thank you for your continued leadership and guidance in curbing the spread of Covid cases in the country during the second wave of Covid-19. Despite the fact that the trajectory of new daily cases has shown a decline constant over the past month, there are some states that still show signs of increasing daily cases and positivity “,

“In this regard, the instructions issued under the Disaster Management Act by the MHA video letter dated June 29, for targeted containment measures, can be kindly referred to,” it said.

“In light of this Order, and in view of upcoming festivals, such as Muharram August 19), Onam (August 21), Janmashtami (August 30), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10) and Durga Puja (5 to Oct 15, 2021) etc., where large public gatherings are expected, states are advised to actively consider imposing local restrictions on public observation of these festivals and curbing mass gatherings, “Bhushan added in the letter.

He added that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) have raised concerns regarding the possibility of mass gathering events during festivals becoming wide-spread events, leading to an increase in Covid cases. This was previously communicated to States in a July 20, 2021 video letter from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India reported 42,625 new Covid-19 cases, 36,668 recoveries and 562 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There was an increase of 12,076 cases in daily infections since Tuesday when 30,549 new cases were reported.

With this, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases has reached 3,17,69,132 including 3,09,33,022 discharges and 4,25,757 deaths.

The number of active cases has increased to 4,10,353, which represents 1.29% of all cases.





