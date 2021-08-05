“August 5 will be remembered in history”: Prime Minister Modi on the repeal of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple, the victory of the Indian hockey team | India News

India Top Headlines

August 5 has brought us excitement once again, said Narendra Modi.

New India is gaining worldwide recognition not through ranks, but by winning medals, the prime minister said.

It has been shown that one’s progress is determined by hard work, not family. Indian youth are moving forward, they are making progress, Prime Minister Modi added.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that August 5 will be remembered in history.“Two years ago, on this day, Article 370 was repealed in Jammu and Kashmir. On this day, last year, the first step was taken towards the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Today, a large Ram Temple is being built. “said PM Modi.PM said this during his interaction with beneficiaries of the scheme via video conferencing while the state observed Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Day.PM Modi listed the reasons why August 5 will be remembered in history. Here are the key points of this address:

PM launches awareness campaign

Prime Minister Modi also launched a massive awareness program across Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no beneficiary is left out of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana benefits.

The Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, was also present.

PM interacts with beneficiaries of the food security scheme in UP

The prime minister interacted with beneficiaries present at select fair price stores in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi and Agra.

Almost 15 million million beneficiaries in the state have received free rations through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, according to an official statement.

Almost 80,000 fair price stores in UP have been distributing cereal grains to beneficiaries of the scheme, he added.

District supply and marketing officials ensure the availability of food grains at every fair-priced store, the statement said.

Prime Minister criticizes opposition for stalling Parliament

Prime Minister Modi also criticized the opposition for stalling Parliament, saying they cannot stop the country from moving forward. “No matter how much some people (the opposition) try to disrupt Parliament’s proceedings and stop the development of the country, our country cannot become a hostage to such selfishness and politics,” Prime Minister Modi said.

