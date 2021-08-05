India Top Headlines

All opposition forces must unite to tackle the BJP at the national level: CPM | India News

CALCUTTA: CPM Secretary of State Surya Kanta Mishra said on Thursday that it would be good if all opposition forces in the country, including the Trinamool Congress, came together to fight the BJP at the national level, as “our battle will advance, if we can topple from Delhi ”.

But the left forces will confront both the party led by Mamata Banerjee and the saffron field in West Bengal, the leftist leader said.

Delivering a speech at a program to mark the 133rd anniversary of the birth of Muzaffar Ahmed, one of the founders of the communist movement in India, here, Mishra said: “We believe that all secular, democratic and left-wing forces must unite to fight against the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the state ”.

Those who think the BJP can be addressed with the help of the TMC in West Bengal will, in turn, end up helping the saffron brigade, said the CPM secretary of state.

Noting that the party’s strategy in the 2021 elections was correct, he said that the CPM cannot deviate from the path of confronting both the TMC and the BJP in the state.

The CPM was left blank in the elections together with its alliance partner, Congress, while the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) managed to open its account with one seat.

“Those who are in favor of a soft approach towards the Trinamool Congress and want to fight the BJP under its umbrella will find that the BJP will benefit from it,” Mishra said.

Reiterating the CPM’s claim that the TMC supreme had brought the BJP to Bengal to oust the Left Front from power, he said that the saffron party should be fought over ideological issues.

Biman Bose, the chairman of the West Bengal Left Front, had also hinted on July 26 that the party is ready to join the TMC to fight the BJP at the national level.

Md Salim, a member of the CPI politburo, said that the party’s slogan “BJmool,” an attempt to convey to voters that the BJP and TMC were two sides of the same coin, was appropriate.

“Didn’t we refer to Congress and the Naxals as ‘Congxal’ in the 1970s? But did that mean they were one? They are two different parties,” he said.

He claimed that such coupling means that the two complement each other and serve the purpose of the other.

Salim claimed that in Tripura, the TMC and the BJP had teamed up to defeat the Left Front government led by Manik Sarkar in 2018 and are now disengaging for the upcoming 2023 assembly elections in the northeastern state.

Salim criticized TMC’s’ Khela Hobe ‘(game in) slogan on the grounds that it is a ploy to divert people’s attention from the real issues that affect citizens’ lives.

Admitting that the results of the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal were “devastating” for the PCM-led Left Front, Biman Bose said that “we cannot stay home because of the loss. Everyone should play their respective roles. roles to help the party rise once again.

“We are going through difficult times and we will have to find a way out of them.”





Times of India