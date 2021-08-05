India Top Headlines

A social network places first generation students in the best educational institutes | India News

When Harshal Chavhan came to IIT-Hyderabad to pursue a master’s degree in development studies after going through a rigorous selection process, the 24-year-old’s parents did not share his joy. “My parents don’t know what an IIT is. They didn’t even complete their matriculation exams,” says Yavatmal’s first-generation student. Chavhan’s is not an isolated case. The Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, which has seen thousands of farmer suicides, has become the cradle of an educational movement: a first-generation student initiative to bring hundreds of first-generation students to first-generation colleges. level.

Chavhan, whose father works as a driver for hire, attributes his success to another first-generation student, Raju Kendre, who has a postgraduate degree in social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Tuljapur. “The biggest obstacle for first-generation students is that they have no one in the family to guide them. We lack confidence and we don’t have the skills to solve interviews,” says Chavhan.

Born to farmers who didn’t even complete elementary school, Kendre got it right. So he, along with two other first-generation TISS students, started Eklavya in 2017 to help students from underserved sections get into the best institutes of higher education. “In these four years, Eklavya has helped place more than 220 first-generation students from poor households in tribal areas at top-tier institutes, including IIT, IIM, TISS, Azim Premji University (APU), Department of Social Work ( DSW) from the University of Delhi and several other central universities, “says Kendre, who is from the Buldhana district of Vidarbha and belongs to a nomadic tribe.

Experts on the ground provide valuable testimonies of Eklavya’s transformative work. Krishna Sudheer Patoju, assistant professor at TISS Tuljapur, says that Kendre is not only supporting poor students, but also helping leading institutes fill in their gaps and become truly representative of society. Avinash Shirke, a member of Ashoka and director of the Savitri Jotirao Faculty of Social Work in Yavatmal, says that the Eklavya movement has the scope to grow and spread to all corners of the country.

“It’s kind of a chain reaction,” says Komal Gorde, a first-generation student who is pursuing a master’s degree in education from APU. “Eklavya provided me with guidance and social skills and helped me get into APU. Now I have become a mentor and am training about 20 students for interviews at this university,” says the 21-year-old whose parents are farmers in Yavatmal. There are about 100 students from this first generation who have now donned the mantle of mentors, Kendre says. “We have trained students from 14 states, including those from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. But most of the students who benefited from our programs are from Maharashtra,” Kendre adds.

Based in Yavatmal, Eklavya conducts mock interviews, panel discussions, and English learning sessions to help these young people. He was organizing 3-5 day residential workshops before the pandemic for students to enter higher education programs. The goal is to get young people to specialize in topics such as social work, law, public health, rural development and education. “We want to create hundreds of grassroots leaders so they can lead development projects on the ground and make significant changes. They are better suited for those roles because of their lived experiences,” says Kendre.

Since the Covid outbreak, Eklavya has mainly conducted his training programs online. But the silver lining is that it has also been able to reach students from humble origins in remote places. “Eklavya has mentored more than 300 students since the start of the pandemic and has reached out to young people even in the Northeast,” Kendre says. The online courses are free and Eklavya only charges Rs 100 for food and accommodation per day for the residential workshops. “We also give that up for students who can’t afford it,” he adds.

Not only with communication skills, Eklavya also helps with scholarships, says Arpit Shedmake, a first-generation student who is pursuing an MBA in marketing from IIM-Visakhapatnam. “Most of the first generation students also come from very poor families and do not have the means to finance their higher education. Eklavya helps find and get scholarships,” says the 25-year-old. Gorde says that Eklavya helped her get a 100% scholarship for her course at APU.

And the results have started to show in terms of grassroots leaders. Smita Tatewar, all 23 years old, is the Sarpanch deputy from Loni village in Yavatmal. The daughter of an Anganwadi farmer and teacher, who did not even complete enrollment, she has a postgraduate diploma in rural reconstruction and aims to empower women. “Most of the girls in my village go to grade 10 and are married. Raju sir (Kendre) and his team have ignited a passion for higher education in me and other girls in my area. They allowed me to participate in elections. of the panchayat, “he added. she says. Tatewar, who says he brings new ideas to panchayat meetings, plans to work for the village children.

After proving the success of their initiative, Eklavya members are now planning to expand. “We have launched a crowdfunding campaign for Rs 30 lakh to have full time staff and create more centers in Maharashtra and central India. It will also help us to bring the combined programs to all corners of the country,” he says Kendre. Eklavya’s goal is to get 3,000 first-generation students and students from underserved sections to join the best institutes and produce 1,000 grassroots development leaders by 2030.





