348 Killed, 1,189 Tortured in Police Custody in Last 3 Years, Center Tells Lok Sabha | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: At least 348 people have died in police custody in different parts of the country in the past three years, Lok Sabha reported Tuesday.The Union Minister of State for the Home, Nityanand Rai, said that according to information received from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), 136 people died in police custody in 2018, 112 in 2019 and 100 in 2020.He further said that up to 1,189 were found to have been tortured in police custody.

Rai was responding to a question from the leader of Congress, P Chidambaram, on whether there has been a sharp increase in incidents of deaths in custody and torture in police custody in the country.

According to information provided by the NHRC, no such increase has been noted, he added.

Responding to a question on whether there are a large number of unreported cases of custodial violence and sexual harassment in the country, Rai said: “According to the seventh program of the Indian Constitution, the police and public order are state subjects and state governments are empowered to deal with crimes that come to their attention in accordance with the current provisions of the law. ”

Chidambaram also sought to learn whether the government had taken note of various reports of police violence against civilians while enforcing the Covid shutdowns.

Rai responded by saying that “that information is not kept separate.”

“The awareness exercise for the police on various aspects of the law is an ongoing process,” Rai said in response to whether the effectiveness of the awareness exercises for the police is being measured in any way.