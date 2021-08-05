1989 Lives Lost Due to Hydrometeorological Calamities, Lok Sabha Data Show | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: States and Union Territories reported a total of 1989 lives due to hydrometeorological disasters, including landslides, flash floods, and cloud storms during 2020-2021, the latest data read from Lok Sabha programs.In a written response to a question, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that 2,400 lives were lost in 2018-19, while 2,422 deaths were reported during the 2019-2020 period.According to provisional data obtained for the current year, the majority of deaths were recorded in West Bengal, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra, which each recorded 215 deaths.

The lowest number of deaths was recorded in the Union territory of Puducherry (1), Goa (2) and Tripura (5).

While Himachal Pradesh recorded a total of 429 deaths from natural disasters in 2018-2019, the number was significantly lower in 2019-2020, with 86 deaths reported in the region. The state of Kerala also showed a significant drop in deaths from 455 to 125 during the period.

MoS Home also told the Chamber that, as reported by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), during the monsoon period from April to October; In the western Ghat grounds from April to December, including the northeast monsoon phase, landslides occur in almost all landslide prone areas. In most cases, these are triggered by extreme rain events or cloud storms.

“However, it cannot be conclusively stated from GSI inventory records that these types of fatal events are increasing in recent years,” he said.

Rai said that during 2021-22, the first delivery of the core part of SDRF amounting to Rs 8,873.60 crore has already been delivered in advance to all states on April 29, 2021.

In addition, 279 million rupees have been allocated to the J&K Disaster Response Fund, of which 108.81 million rupees has been released until August 2021 in UT Jammu and Kashmir.