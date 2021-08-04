why-you-should-never-maximize-your-credit-card

Opinion

Nobody buys a credit card with the intention of maximizing their credit limit. But the state-of-the-art devices around us make it difficult for us to resist using our credit card for such worldly pleasures. However, leaving these bills unpaid at the end of the month will only lead to more debt. Continue with this for too long and you will find that you have exhausted your credit card. This will not only cost you thousands of rupees in interest on those high debts, but it will also reduce your purchasing power in the future. Therefore, it is imperative to understand the consequences of reaching your credit limit and to know the ways you can avoid it. Here is a list of reasons why you should never max out your card:

● It affects your credit score.

Reaching your card’s credit limit can have a negative impact on your credit score, as the amount of available credit you use defines your Credit Utilization Rate (CUR). CUR is defined as the ratio between your outstanding debts and the sum of the credit limit of each card and an ideal CUR would be 30% of your available credit limit. Credit utilization and credit score are inversely proportional. That is, the higher the CUR, the lower the credit score. Having a good credit score is vital, as a low score can be a red flag when credit issuers review your credit report when issuing new credit.

● The risk of exceeding your credit limit increases.

One may think that you would not have to worry about reaching the credit limit if you have maintained a credit balance just below the credit limit. However, there is a chance that you will exceed your limit once interest charges are applied to your credit limits. If you are the type of person who pays only the minimum each month, most of the payment will likely be used on interest rather than actual debt.

● Your credit card becomes expendable.

The credit card is a convenience tool used during emergencies. If you have already used up your card, how can you use it to make a purchase if you have not paid your debts? Remember, credit card debt increases over time as credit balances increase with interest rates. Therefore, it is crucial that you make your payments on time to reduce your balance and be able to use your card in the event of an emergency.

● Credit lenders may deny your application for a new loan or credit card.

If you think that having a good credit score you can only get your application approved then you are wrong. In fact, credit issuers review your entire credit report and credit history for irregularities in your payment pattern. Having a card to the maximum increases the risk of loans for the lender. This may result in your application being rejected. In some cases, issuers may also lower your credit limit by considering the fact that you have maxed out or exceeded your credit limit.

This, in turn, will affect your credit score by increasing your credit balance to credit limit ratio. Therefore, it is imperative to ensure that you never exceed your credit limit. Paying your balances on time will only have a positive impact on your credit history. Not only will you improve your financial well-being, but it will also improve your personal loan or eligibility for auto loans.

● Your minimum payment is increased.

The minimum payment on a credit card generally depends on the outstanding balance on the card. The minimum payment is usually 5% of the total outstanding invoice. Your minimum payment increases proportionally with your credit limit. Therefore, exceeding or reaching your credit limit will increase the amount that you are supposed to pay each month. Remember, paying a minimum will not affect your credit balance much, since a large part of the amount covers only the interest rate on the high balance.

● A penalty rate can also be imposed on your interest rate.

Credit card issuers can also increase the interest rate on your card if you do not pay your balances after exceeding your credit limit. Your total outstanding balance can increase dramatically if a higher interest rate is imposed. This can get in the way of your payment plan. In such situations, it is best to talk to your bank and ask for a payment strategy since you cannot pay the bill. Most of the time they will agree to an EMI plan that will help you pay it off in no time at a fixed interest rate.

Remember to always keep a low credit balance. This will not only improve your credit score and increase your eligibility for a new credit card But they also reduce the risk of lenders sanctioning your loans. Get in the habit of using your cards only for urgent needs or emergencies. Make sure you pay off your debts as soon as possible by creating a feasible credit balance payment plan.