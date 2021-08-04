India Top Headlines

While some Covid cases could go unnoticed, missing deaths is completely unlikely: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry clarified on Wednesday that while some Covid-19 cases could go undetected under infectious disease principles and management, losing deaths was completely unlikely given the robust registration system for statute-based deaths in India. .

During the peak of the second wave, the health system across the country focused on effective clinical management of cases requiring medical help due to which the correct notification and recording of Covid deaths could have been delayed, but it was later reconciled by the states and UT. the ministry said in a statement.

Reconciliation of deaths is still being carried out to dispel all speculation of underreporting and undercounting of deaths due to Covid-19, he said.

Noting that there have been some speculative reports in the media inferring an undercount of deaths in eight states, the ministry said the deaths can only be estimated and the exact data may never be known.

The reports highlight data from the Civil Registry System (CRS) and the Health Management Information System (HMIS), including death numbers from all causes, leading to erroneous inferences calling it ‘counting the uncounted ‘, He said.

“It is clarified that given India’s robust statute-based death registration system, although some cases may go undetected under infectious disease principles and management, it is completely unlikely that deaths will be missed.

“This could also be seen in the fatality rate, which as of December 31, 2020 was 1.45%, and even after an unexpected increase observed in the second wave in April-May 2021, the fatality rate today it is 1.34 percent. percent, “said the ministry.

Furthermore, the reporting of new cases and deaths on a daily basis in India follows a bottom-up approach, with districts reporting the number of cases and deaths to state governments and the Union ministry on an ongoing basis.

As early as May 2020, to avoid inconsistencies or confusion in the number of reported deaths, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) had issued a ‘Guide for the proper registration of Covid-19 related deaths in India’ for correct registration. of all deaths. by states and UT according to the ICD-10 codes recommended by the WHO for coding mortality, the ministry said in the statement.

The Union Ministry of Health has been repeatedly advising states and UTs through formal communications, multiple videoconferences, and by deploying central teams for recording deaths according to established guidelines. States have been advised to conduct thorough audits of their hospitals and report any cases or deaths that may have been missed with district and date details to guide data-driven decision making, he said.

The ministry has regularly emphasized the need for a robust reporting mechanism to monitor daily cases and deaths by district. States that consistently report fewer daily deaths were advised to double-check their data, according to the statement.

An example of this is the letter from the Union Ministry of Health to the state of Bihar to provide a detailed date and a breakdown by district of the reconciled number of deaths.

“In addition to reports from states and UT, the robustness of the statute-based Civil Registry System (CRS) ensures that all births and deaths in the country are recorded. The CRS follows the process of data collection, cleaning, collation and publication of the numbers, which although It is a long process, but which ensures that no deaths are lost. Due to the extension and breadth of the activity, the figures are usually published next year, which has also been recognized in the aforementioned report. of the media, ”the statement reads.

“It is a well-known fact that there will always be some differences in the mortality recorded during a deep and prolonged public health crisis, such as the Covid pandemic. Well-conducted research studies on mortality are usually done after the event when data on mortality is available from reliable sources. The methodologies for such studies are well established, the data sources are defined as well as the valid assumptions for calculating mortality, “he added.





