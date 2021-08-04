India Top Headlines

“Well, what ends well,” says HC as a newly married couple separated by a family, reunited by court order | India News

NEW DELHI: “It’s okay that ends well,” the Delhi High Court said after being informed that a newly married couple, separated by the woman’s family, have gathered at their address and are staying together safely in the national capital.

The high court also thanked the Delhi Police for their “efficient and swift” action in the case.

The woman, held in her parental place in neighboring Uttar Pradesh against her will, was brought back to Delhi to her marital home on the instructions of the high court.

A court of Judge Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani were informed that while she was leaving her parental home in Mirhechi in the Etha district of UP for Delhi, her immediate relatives threatened her with dire consequences.

The bank ran the SHO of Anand Parbat Police Station here here to ensure the safety and well-being of the couple.

“All’s well that ends well. In view of the foregoing, the reparation requested in this petition for habeas corpus is satisfied,” said the court when informed by the husband’s lawyer that the two have met.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the husband in which he prayed that his wife, who was illegally prevented from returning to Delhi by her family, would appear in court.

The court thanked the Delhi Police, Inspector Yogendra, SHO and Sheriff Sanjay from Anand Parbat Police Station for the swift and efficient action they had taken.

On 2 August, the high court had ordered the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police to escort the woman to her marital home from her father’s place.

He had passed the address after the woman, who had joined the video conference listening from her parental home, “expressed her clear and unequivocal intention” and her desire to return and be with her husband in Delhi.

The court had said that it was a matter of record that the woman married of her own free will in June 2021 at Arya Samaj Mandir in Rohini, after which the newlyweds made their home in the man’s house here.

However, it was subsequently claimed that the couple was separated by the wife’s family and taken to her parents’ home, the court found.





