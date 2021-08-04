tips-to-protect-your-car-from-vehicle-theft

Opinion

Cars are undoubtedly a convenient mode of transportation, whether you’re commuting to work on weekdays or taking long road trips on weekends. Banks and non-bank finance companies provide easy access to credit in the form of auto loans for new and used cars. You can opt for a low interest rate Car loan with flexible loan tenure to buy a car of your choice. When choosing a car, consumers generally look at price, performance, and modern features, such as a touchscreen infotainment system or a sunroof. However, it is also important to consider whether your dream car has adequate security features such as an anti-theft device, central locking system, child lock, and car alarm.

Buying a car is as difficult as buying property. After you’ve gone through all the hassle of choosing a suitable car and getting a car loan, it’s really unfair that you have to deal with the fear of your new car being stolen. Unfortunately, auto theft is high in this country. What has become apparent over time is that most car theft cases are events of opportunity, which begs the question: could a car theft be prevented if the car owner had been vigilant and implemented any effective security measures?

Yes, automobiles do not give the same return on investment as a home or property due to their high depreciation rate and low resale value. Still, having a car stolen can have a devastating effect on the owner, not only financially but also in practical terms, meaning the lack of having a car on hand whenever he wants to travel from a location makes him uncomfortable. to another. Here is a list of security measures you can take to protect your vehicle against theft:

Get a car insurance policy: Did you know that according to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, all vehicles in India must have a car liability insurance policy? This includes all commercial and passenger vehicles. However, to protect against vehicle damage incurred as a result of burglary / theft, you need a comprehensive auto insurance policy.

Lock your car: This security measure is pretty basic: don’t leave your car unlocked after parking it in a public or private space. Don’t leave your car keys in the ignition of a parked car. Get in the habit of keeping your keys in your pocket or purse. Close your car windows after parking your car. Open windows serve as a tempting opportunity for thieves and rodents to enter your vehicle.

Don’t keep valuables in your car: Remove all valuable items from your vehicle if you plan to park it in a public space. If you have no choice but to leave valuables like a laptop or camera equipment in your vehicle, at least make sure it is well hidden from the eyes of passersby.

Practice parking vehicles with caution: Be smart about where you park your vehicle. If you are going to retire at night, park your car in the garage with the doors closed. If a private garage is not available, park your vehicle on a well-lit street with security guards and CCTV cameras.

Install security features in your car: Security devices such as an anti-theft device, a car alarm, a stolen vehicle recovery system (SVRS), a steering lock device, and a motion sensor with LEDs and siren can act as deterrents for burglaries. automobiles. Car alarms can alert the owner of an ongoing burglary attempt, giving them ample time to report them to local law enforcement authorities. Install CCTV cameras in the parking area to deter thieves from attempting a robbery.

You can also find out about peak auto theft season in your neighborhood and organize watchdog committees.

Helpful hint: To get the best auto insurance policy for your vehicle, you need compare multiple insurance policies online in the main insurance providers in the country. To get the best deal, take the time to do a little research online. The same applies to personal loans, auto loans, and other insurance policies. Visit a trusted third-party comparison website to compare the features and benefits of various loan offers among lenders and choose the one that best suits your needs.

