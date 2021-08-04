India Top Headlines

‘The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will open for devotees in December 2023’ | India News

NEW DELHI: The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will open for devotees in December 2023, ANI news agency reported.

“The completion of the entire Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya is expected by the year 2025. A museum, digital archives and a research center will also be installed in the temple complex,” ANI reported citing sources.

With BJP planning to catapult the Ram temple to the center stage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, construction of the temple is underway on a war footing to erect the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) by 2023 and move Ram Lalla’s idols. , Sita and Laxman there from the temporary structure, where it is currently located.

The garbha griha will be opened to pilgrims from India and the world for ‘darshan’, keeping at least a six-month window before the Lok Sabha elections to allow the BJP to increase the fervor of the temple and the release of its promise. decades.





