PM Modi calls Mamata, assures her of all the help to mitigate the situation of the floods in Bengal | India News

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday and assessed the flood situation in the state, a senior state government official said.

The prime minister assured Banerjee of all central assistance to mitigate the flood situation, he said.

It emerged that the Chief Minister, who was visiting Udaynarayanpur in the flood-affected Howrah district, told the Prime Minister that her administration will send a report to the PMO on the flood situation and damage caused. by the flood after completing the survey. the official said.

At least 15 people died and almost 3 lakh were displaced as much of six districts of the state were flooded due to heavy rains and the release of water by the Damodar Valley Corporation and Durgapur Barrage.





