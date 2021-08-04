India Top Headlines

Parliament will function if the Center gives a date for discussion of the issues raised by the opposition: Arvind Sawant from Shiv Sena | India News

NEW DELHI: Calling the central government a ‘master of giving jumlas’, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said on Monday that if the Center gives dates for discussion of the problems raised by the opposition, they will allow Parliament to function and maintain decorum. in both Houses.

Calling Pegasus a “serious” issue, Sawant said the Center is only making false statements about holding discussions, but is not actually willing to discuss it.

Recalling that when the BJP was in the Opposition, it did not allow Parliament to function for about a month on the 2G and Coal scams, Sawant asked why the Center is raising questions now with the Opposition uproar on various issues.

Shiv Sena’s deputy while speaking to ANI said: “When the BJP was in opposition, they did not allow the House proceedings to continue for a month demanding an investigation and debate on the 2G scam and the coal scam. Why are these people again raising questions about the opposition rampage today? ”

“The Modi government is a master at giving jumlas. Pegasus is a serious issue. The government only says to say that the issue will be discussed, but when it will actually be discussed, no one knows. Today we have postponed a motion in both Houses. If the government gives us a date to discuss the issues we are raising, then we will let Parliament function and maintain decorum in the Houses, “Sawant said.

Over the past few days, the business of both Houses of Parliament was severely disrupted due to the ongoing uproar created by the Opposition over the discussion about the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to snoop on Journalists, politicians and other eminent personalities, among other topics. including farm laws, inflation, and rising fuel prices.

Responding to a question about the meeting of the head of the CPN, Sharad Pawar, with the Union Interior Minister, Amit Shah, Sawant said: “Pawar sahib has met with Amit Shah on issues relating to the Konkan region and Maharashtra. The Maharashtra coalition government has turned 2 years. This government will complete 5 years. People only make vague statements. Nothing will be affected by their statements. This Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray will definitely complete its term. ”

Pawar met with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. According to sources, sugar cooperatives and disaster management systems were some of the two main topics discussed at the meeting. (AND ME)





Original source