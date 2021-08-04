J&K: State initiatives keep tourism afloat amid pandemic | India News

India Top Headlines

Tourists flock to Asia’s largest tulip garden in Siraj Bagh, Srinagar (Getty)

NEW DELHI: As tourism around the world faces a recession due to Covid, Jammu and Kashmir, where tourism supports a significant portion of the population, has sought decisive political interventions to keep it afloat, beginning for identifying the tourism industry as a priority. Covid vaccination sector. Thanks to the initiative, 80% of its tourism service providers have been vaccinated and are safe to receive travelers from all over, eager to remove J&K from their wish list.

Interestingly, tourism has been improving in J&K and the Union territory received one of its largest tourist inflows between November 2020 and April 2021. According to figures shared by the J&K government, tourist arrivals tripled from 36,728 during November 2019-March 2020 to 1.11 lakh tourists between November 2020 and March 2021. This was mainly due to travelers who could no longer fly to international destinations such as Switzerland for a ‘white winter’ experience , in view of the pandemic.

Gulmarg offered them an attractive alternative closer to home. The relatively improved security situation at J&K and the security of visiting a destination where all incoming passengers are screened by Covid upon arrival, an official noted, only appears to have ensured that hotels and resorts in Gulmarg had their rooms full during the season. ‘White’. . Srinagar also benefited, as it is the connection point with Gulmarg.

Next on the cards is the release of J&K Film Policy, 2021 by LG Manoj Sinha on Thursday, which will offer a series of incentives to the film industry to shoot on its stage sets. Government sources said the films filmed at J&K will help promote the place as an attractive tourist destination, as well as show normalcy in the region. An official said security arrangements will be made at no cost to ensure filmmakers can complete filming.

As part of its efforts to create a vibrant film ecosystem at J&K, the UT government plans to establish a competitive infrastructure nationwide; provide administrative assistance to facilitate film making at J&K; establish attractive financial aid and exemption schemes; and offering local talent to assist with film making.

Meanwhile, festivals and cultural events are back on the J&K tourism calendar: Shivratri was celebrated in Jammu in March 2021, as was spring in Badamwari Garden in Srinagar on March 20, 2021. A musical event titled ‘Fulkari’ was organized on March 27 in Mansar and on March 28, 2021 in the city of Jammu.

The ‘Chenab’ tulip festival was held in Jammu in March 2021. The tulip festival and Wazwan festival were also held in the famous Srinagar tulip.

garden April 4, 2021.

An event titled “Tapping Kashmir’s Tourism Potential – Another Day in Paradise” was jointly organized by GOI Ministry of Tourism, J&K Tourism Department and FICCI in Srinagar on April 12-13, 2021.

The Tirupati temple foundation was also laid in Jammu in June 2021, which is sure to attract pilgrims heading to Vaishno Devi.