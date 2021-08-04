India Top Headlines

Interior Ministry recommends disciplinary measures against former CBI director Alok Verma | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of the Interior recommended disciplinary action against former CBI director Alok Verma for allegedly abusing his official position and violating relevant service rules, officials said Wednesday.

They said that the Ministry of the Interior (MHA) has written to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the nodal ministry of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to take the necessary disciplinary measures against Verma.

The action, if approved, may include the temporary or permanent loss of Verma’s pension and retirement benefits, officials said.

During his tenure at the CBI, Verma, a 1979 Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, got into a bitter fight with the Gujarat cadre IPS officer and his deputy Rakesh Asthana on corruption charges.

Both Verma and Asthana had accused each other of corruption.

Asthana is now the Delhi Police Commissioner.

“Verma has been accused of abusing his official position and violating the rules of the service. The Interior Ministry recommended the necessary actions against him,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

The Ministry of the Interior is the authority that controls the cadre of IPS officers.

The DoPT has forwarded the MHA’s recommendation to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the recruiting body for IPS officers, the officials said.

The UPSC should be consulted before imposing sanctions on IPS officials, they said.

Verma assumed the position of head of CBI on February 1, 2017 for a fixed term of two years.

However, he was removed from office on January 10, 2019 and appointed director general of Fire Services, Civil Defense and Home Guards, a less significant portfolio.

Verma did not accept the offer and wrote to the government, saying that he should be considered retired as he turned 60 in retirement on July 31, 2017.





