India’s First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, to be Named INS Vikrant, Finally Starts Sea Trials | India News

NEW DELHI: The long-awaited sea trials of India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), which will be reincarnated as INS Vikrant once it is put into service in August next year, finally began on Wednesday.

Describing the launch of the first 40,000-ton IAC sea trials as a “proud and historic day,” the Navy said India has joined a select group of countries to have the “niche capability” to design , build and indigenously integrate a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier.

Built at the Cochin Shipyard for around Rs 23,000 crore, the IAC will be fully operational only after the flight tests of the MiG-29K supersonic fighter jets, MH-60R multifunction helicopters and ALH (advanced light helicopters) are completed. ) manufactured in the country. its platform in mid-2023.

Once deployed, the IAC will have a heavy offensive impact and project sheer military might offshore. It will be christened INS Vikrant in honor of the country’s first aircraft carrier, which was acquired from the United Kingdom in 1961 and was finally decommissioned in 1997. In its long and glorious operational service, the original INS Vikrant also played an important role during the war of 1971.

The IAC basin tests, which were first approved by the government in January 2003, were completed last year to test the ship’s main propulsion plant in port as a precursor to sea trials.

India currently has just one aircraft carrier, the 44,500-ton INS Vikramaditya, installed in Russia for $ 2.33 billion in November 2013. Another $ 2 billion was spent on acquiring 45 MiG-29Ks to operate from its deck.

As TOI previously reported, the Navy now wants 36 new multi-role fighters to cover the shortfall in the number of aircraft required for both INS Vikramaditya and IAC. The case of a third 65,000-ton aircraft carrier (IAC-II), which has been pending since May 2015, has yet to even gain initial “acceptance of necessity” from the government.

Meanwhile, China is assiduously increasing its naval presence in the Indian Ocean region. Accelerating its carrier plans, China already has two carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, and is building two more for its goal of finally having 10 of them.

The United States Navy, of course, has up to 11 “super” 100.00-ton carriers, each of which can carry between 80 and 90 fighters. An “aircraft carrier strike group” of an aircraft carrier and accompanying warships is a self-contained, composite war fighting machine, with inherent flexibility and mobility to switch to a new theater of operations in 48 to 72 hours.





