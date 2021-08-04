India Top Headlines

IAF chief in Israel to discuss improving bilateral military ties | India News

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria is in Israel to discuss enhancing bilateral exchanges between the two countries’ air forces, the Indian Air Force said on Wednesday.

“As strategic partners, India and Israel enjoy strong and multidimensional ties, an important pillar of which is defense cooperation and exchanges at the military level,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Twitter.

Both sides will discuss improving the depth and scope of bilateral exchanges between the two air forces, he said.

“Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria #CAS arrived in Israel for an official visit on August 3, at the invitation of Major General Amikam Norkin, Cdr Israel Air Force,” he said.

Before arriving in Israel, Bhadauria was in the United Arab Emirates, where he met on Sunday with Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi, commander of the United Arab Emirates Air Force and Air Defense.

Bhadauria and Alawi held extensive talks on Sunday to identify ways and measures to further strengthen the strong relationship between the two forces, according to the IAF.





