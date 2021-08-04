India Top Headlines

He was deeply jaded and disappointed, but politicians cannot cry for long: Omar Abdullah on repeal of Article 370 | India News

SRINAGAR: Two years after Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was abrogated and he was detained for 234 days, North Carolina leader Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that after being initially “deeply jaded” he had realized that as a politician he did not have the right to “cry” for a long time and not to disappoint people who are fighting for their basic constitutional rights.

On the eve of the second anniversary of the annulment of article 370 of the Constitution, the former prime minister of the former state, which has forked into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, said that what had been done on August 5 It had surprised most of the people who were affected by the “sudden, unexpected and unconstitutional coup”.

Abdullah, who spent seven months in detention, which was challenged in the Supreme Court, recalled: “I was a deeply jaded and disappointed individual. I found it difficult to motivate myself even to engage in basic political activities possible in the prevailing situation. The saying goes’ If you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain. ‘So here I am doing the best I can for the people. ”

He said that the workers and leaders of the National Conference (NC) had made immense sacrifices for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Hundreds of our workers and several of our leaders have fallen to the bullets of the militants. I thought about all this when a certain light within me was becoming dimmer during my isolation. I realized that I could not just walk away,” he said to PTI. .

There is no doubt in Abdullah’s mind that the repeal of Article 370 was unconstitutional that he had been challenged as such on behalf of his party in the Supreme Court. “I have hope and faith in the Supreme Court, which had said that they could turn back the clock if they deserved it. I am sure that one day justice will be served to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” said the vice president of North Carolina.

Responding to a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Jammu and Kashmir’s top leaders on June 24, Abdullah said the initiative must be followed on the ground to produce meaningful results.

“The prime minister spoke frankly about reducing the ‘doori’ (distance), both physical and mental, between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. Now we await the start of the follow-up to that meeting,” he said.

“There is a lot of talk about development, development. We would like that to happen if it really happened. The administration needs to go beyond inaugurating projects that began to work during the time of the elected governments,” said the North Carolina leader. .

On claims of a substantial improvement in the law and order situation, he said: “You cannot gag people and then claim that everything is fine. In the last two years people are not even allowed to do peaceful protests. Due process of law is ignored. On the one hand, an optimistic picture of the situation is painted and, on the other hand, the Center tells Parliament that statehood will be restored when the situation returns to normal. ”

In any case, the people can no longer remain deprived of an elected government through free and fair elections in a state of full rights, Abdullah emphasized.

The Center has promised both the restoration of statehood and the holding of early elections at the highest level. “That should be the order: restoration of full and undiluted statehood, followed by elections to the Assembly. There is no better way to greatly reduce the trust deficit that the prime minister indirectly referred to,” he said.

Abdullah was adamant that he will not participate in the elections for the foreseeable future, but made it clear: “I will continue to be with and serve our people even if I am not in the Assembly.”





Times of India