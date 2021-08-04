Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: the astro master key to all the locks of destiny

Opinion

Am I going to lose what I have gained? Is my reputation going to be spoiled? What will happen to my property? These concerns often occupy the minds of people who have tried a little bit of success. Not addressing this problem in the right way can result in even more anxiety over time. The solution is in the hands of an astrologer competent enough to answer correctly. An answer to simply calming the mind is not enough; often a perfect plan and path is needed to negotiate the problem, if there is one.

Astrology is the decoding of disorders.

A business empire collapses; a brilliant career meets an abrupt end; a dynamic athlete is no longer needed; a scholar doing petty work; those who were once rich living in poverty; a prolific politician lost in oblivion; a superstar fades into the background. We are witnesses of many of those personalities who have suffered at the hands of fate. What amazes me is that during its heyday, no one thinks about fate, destiny, karma, dharma, or astrology.

It is not that we all have these yogas or combinations of disorders in our table, but it is also a fact that a mild or inactive form of this type of yoga is present in all divisional tables. The activation of this yoga depends on its strength, namely the power of several other factors, such as the strength of Lagna, the strength of the Upachaya Houses, Dasha, the transits and the promise of fruition in the corresponding divisional tables.

How the reading should be

Indian Vedic jyotish is so technically elaborate that a teacher can quickly measure and feel the potency of the formerly feared yogas and guide the native accordingly. However, the problem is a little different; Astrologers tend to concentrate on the questions the native asks and do not seek anything else. After all, what is a beautiful Dasha going to give with generous money when the native’s life ends before it begins? That means the readings have to be in full, after measuring the major and minor faults.

The problem

The main problem with astrologers is one or a combination of the things mentioned here:

a) One is not capable enough to recognize these yogas that cause problems.

b) You cannot read the fruiting time of these Yogas.

c) You cannot measure the power of Yoga.

From the above, we can infer that most of the astrologers in the current brigade are less competent and misinformed, and the probable cause behind this is a lack of sufficient practical experience.

The double edged sword

I see many spoiled clients walking into my office, knowing a little astrology. Many of them become conceptually blind in recognizing their harmful Yogas as positive and fear their favorable Yogas. The problem with them or with their astrology guide is that they smell Yoga in horoscopes but do not understand its interrelationship with the Lagna of the D-1 card and the Lagna of the D-60 card. These misinformed souls don’t stop here; they strengthen their negative planets and weaken the favorable planets because of the paradox they carry. With this attitude, the harmful become more lethal while the friendliest become weak.

Who deciphers the table that matters?

The value of showing the table to a teacher becomes a priority only when the crash is out of control; otherwise, every layman who knows the twelve signs is a legitimate astrologer who can predict anything at any time.

My advice here is to refrain from the temptation to get a free reading; the so-called astrologer could ruin your life. You have to understand the seriousness of the matter before letting your horoscope fall into the hands of a newbie.

Remedy, rituals and astrology

Spend thousands, and sometimes lakhs, on rituals or remedies, but for a few hundred avoid an accurate reading by a teacher; This common notion amuses me a lot. The scientifically inclined also fall prey to onerous rituals without worrying about their results. Desperation for results sometimes deceives the native to the point that he mindlessly adheres to exhausting rituals.

Here, the main purposes of astrology are defeated. The idea is to correct their Karma or actions after reading the horoscope but, instead, the native falls in love with rituals that are nothing more than a promise or resolution to correct them. This work of mercy seldom bears fruit, as nothing is done to correct karma.

Astrology tells us what is wrong with oneself; astrology also tells what to adjust. How to fix it is your decision: you can seek the strength of the Almighty by performing rituals, but karma should also change. It is not the ritual but the change of karma or focus that brings positivity. This correction of karma is the essence of Indian Vedic astrology.

The Astro-Key

Astrology as an ancient science is authentically proven and bound to give results. Therefore, do not deprive yourself of an accurate reading in the land of the seers, the sages, and the teachers. Get a holistic opinion and follow the correction of karma, which will wash away the sins of previous births and prepare you to face this and the coming birth.

