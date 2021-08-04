Covid: Drop in new cases, deaths compared to last week | India News

India Top Headlines

On Wednesday, 42,800 new cases and 533 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, both cases and deaths have marginally decreased. The Jharkhand numbers were still awaited during the presentation of this report.

Although the general data indicate a stable situation in the country, there are some variations between states. In 13 states and UT, cases have increased compared to last week. Andhra Pradesh saw the highest weekly increase, recording 432 more cases this Wednesday compared to the previous one. Similarly, the increase was 358 for Kerala, 238 for Karnataka, 193 for Tamil Nadu, and 127 for Himachal Pradesh.

In the Northeast, where the second wave is still strong, there are only two states that reported higher cases than last week. The increase was 157 in Mizoram and 31 in Nagaland. For every other state in the region, Wednesday’s cases were fewer than recent infections reported last week. Manipur, the most affected state in the region, registered a decrease of 238 cases, while the cases fell by 211, 153, 124, 23 and 20 for Assam, Tripura, Arunachal, Sikkim and Meghalaya, respectively.

Both Maharashtra and Odisha, states that report more than 1,000 cases a day, saw a decline compared to last week. On Wednesday, Kerala led the states in terms of new cases. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 22,414 cases and was followed by Maharashtra with 6,126 cases and Andhra with 2,442.

Maharashtra recorded the highest deaths with 195, followed by Kerala with 108, the only two states with more than 100 deaths.