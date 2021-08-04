Be Financially Prudent: Tips for Increasing Your Credit Limit

Opinion

A credit card is one of the best financial products, as long as you use it wisely. If not, you end up paying unnecessary fees. Whether you are an experienced user of this banking service or are willing to apply for a credit card for the first time, you must understand and adopt best practices. Credit cards can be immensely advantageous or incredibly harmful, depending on how you use them.

One of the most important things to understand about your credit card is your credit limit. This is the maximum outstanding balance you could have on your card at any one time without being fined. Effective credit limit management is critical to establishing a better credit score and not paying fees. If you’re guessing what the credit limit is for your credit cards, check your statement, log into your account online, or dial the customer service number.

How is the credit limit set for you?

Credit card companies set your credit limit by evaluating your earning potential, current financial situation, and your credit history. If you have a history of late payments, a new credit history, low earnings, or a high level of debt, you may need to start with a low credit limit. Your credit limit cannot be the same throughout your life. If you are willing to improve it, you can. Here are some tips.

1. Use credit cards for trips abroad.

Credit card companies charge a foreign currency markup fee of up to 3.5% for foreign transactions. This is one of the main sources of income for them. For this reason, travelers abroad are special clients for credit card lenders. If you are a frequent traveler abroad, you are a valued customer and obviously deserve a good credit limit.

2. Apply for a credit card with a higher credit limit

You can apply for a credit card with the same lender or other lenders to get more credit limit and it is the easiest way. In most cases, new credit cards are offered with higher limits. You can apply for a credit card online. Approval of a new credit card will be based simply on the CIBIL credit score and your current earning potential. Sometimes using multiple credit cards can affect your credibility.

3. Request for a limit increase

The most common practice to improve your credit limit is to request an increase. You can do this by speaking with customer service representatives and submitting an application online. The credit limit is redefined based on your current income and your credit score. It can be expanded if the observations are positive.

4. Increase your security deposit

Obtaining a credit card against fixed deposits in India is the easiest way to increase the credit limit on a secured credit card. For secured credit cards, the credit limit is determined as the percentage of the fixed deposit. Promising additional security against credit cards can also increase the credit limit.

5. Credit card update

Ask your banker if he is qualified to upgrade your current card to the next level card. Customers who have a better payment history can update their credit limit. With an upgraded credit card, the credit limit goes up.

6. Use your card regularly

Make sure to use credit cards regularly if you intend to improve your credit limit. If you use your credit cards every now and then, it seems like you don’t need a credit limit increase.

7. Submit your income increase

Earning potential is the most dominant consideration in determining your credit limit. The earning potential of an applicant indicates the possibility of credit bill payments.

8. Request a limit increase only for your best credit cards

Don’t ask for a limit increase for all cards. If you do, card issuers will verify credit reports. This inquiry may cause a temporary drop in your CIBIL credit rating and will decrease your chances of getting a limit increase.

9. Build credibility

Build credibility by making payments on time and being loyal to your banker. This will definitely help you get the extra credit limit on your card.

10. make payments on time

Make sure you pay your credit card bill on time to avoid interest and late fees. By constantly missing payments, you can end up remitting late fees. Also, your credit score is negatively affected and you need to continually monitor your credit card status.

11. Understand the billing cycle

All credit card companies in India will issue a statement with two dates: the invoice date and the payment due date. The invoice date indicates the date the invoice was generated. New transactions beyond this date will roll over to the following month’s statement. The payment due date tells you when the payment for the specific billing cycle is due.

12. Make 100% payment

Forwarding your credit card payments in full is extremely important to using a credit card wisely, as it allows you to avoid interest and build a high credit rating. All credit card companies in India calculate interest on an average daily balance.

13. Maintain an optimal rate of credit utilization.

It is essential to keep a low balance relative to your existing credit limit. Keeping a small balance offers two important benefits: 1) low balances help you increase your credit rating, and 2) you are more likely to pay off your balance in full and on time.

14. Check your monthly statement

Continuously monitoring your monthly statements helps you check for fraud, keep a low balance, and stay on budget. Even if you have set up an automatic payment, it is recommended that you log in and monitor your monthly statements.

Bottom line

Here are the tips for people looking to improve their credit limit and get a good deal on the best credit card in india. The credit limit is fixed for each credit card and can be improved after a certain period of time. These indicators are applicable to all types of credit cards, be it a free credit card for life, a top-tier credit card, or a zero annual fee credit card.