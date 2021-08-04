India Top Headlines

Ayodhya Ram Temple Likely to Open to Devotees by End of 2023 | India News

NEW DELHI: The Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to open to devotees in late 2023 when the five mandaps (aisles) on the ground are ready along with the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) where Lord Ram’s idol as a child will be placed.

The entire complex, which in total will occupy 110 acres and includes the 66 acres granted by the Supreme Court, is likely to be ready sometime in 2025. The complex will include a museum explaining the manuscripts and legal history of the Ram temple as court disputes. they date back to the British administration.

The final cost of the temple is expected to be between Rs 900-1000 million. Lok Sabha is likely to open to the public a few months before the 2024 election calendar.

In a background briefing, sources said that the year since the groundbreaking ceremony on August 5, 2020 has been spent solving major foundation material problems and preparing the site for construction. “It may seem like a year has passed and there is no construction above the ground. But the rubble below the site was found to be up to 12 meters deep,” the source said.

The deep well had to be filled with roller compacted concrete, composed mainly of fly ash with the addition of sand and cement. It has not yet been decided whether the idol that will be placed in the garbha griha will be the one that will be kept under a makeshift structure after the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. “This decision will be made by the sadhus. Of course, The (existing) idol of Ram Lalla will be in the temple, “said the source.

The main temple will have three floors and five mandaps and its length will be 360 ​​feet, width 235 feet and the height of each floor will be 20 feet. The shikhar will rise 160 feet from the ground. Heritage structures such as Kuber tila and Sita koop will be conserved and developed.

Since it can take around 3 hours for a devotee to reach the shrine, the complex is developing so that there will be sites of interest as visitors make their way to the inside of the temple.

The stone needed for the construction is sourced from the Bansi Pahadpur area in Rajasthan. Mining had stopped there, but the stone needed for the temple is being purchased in exchange for afforestation. Stone that had already been worked for several years at Ramsewakpuram in Ayodhya will also be used, with around 70% of an estimated 40,000 cubic feet to be used.





