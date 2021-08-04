India Top Headlines

At 24, Kerala’s Covid deaths per million per week is the highest in India | India News

KOCHI: Kerala now reports the highest deaths per million per week in the country. Between July 25 and 31, Kerala recorded 24 deaths per million per week, while Maharashtra ranked second with 12 deaths per million per week, followed by Odisha’s 9 deaths per million per week. India’s average is about 2 deaths per million per week.

“Kerala’s case fatality rate (CFR) on May 15 was 0.3% and increased to 0.49% by July 31. But Kerala still has one of the lowest CFRs in the country,” said Dr. Padmanabha Shenoy, Public Health Expert. analyzing Covid patterns across India weekly.

Kerala’s seven-day average daily growth rate in cases is 0.61%, while that of India is 0.13%. The state’s R-nught rate is 1.28, with its daily active cases and deaths now highest in the country.

On Monday this week, Kerala reported the highest number of deaths in the country with 28% (118) of the total 420 deaths. However, on Tuesday, Maharashtra with 177 dead again surpassed Kerala (148) in the daily toll.

“Kerala’s Covid-19 death rate is increasing and is cause for concern. The death rate in the second wave has been higher than in the first wave,” said health economist Rijo M John.

Since the last days, almost daily, Kerala reports around 50% of new Covid cases in the country. Daily deaths average about 20% to 25% of the toll nationwide.

“Death is inevitable when there is an increase in cases. But Kerala has been able to control preventable deaths, due to lack of oxygen, ventilator, vaccination, etc., to a large extent,” said Dr. Arun NM, medical expert internal who has been analyzing Covid trends in Kerala.





