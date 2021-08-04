India Top Headlines

American Indian Group Commemorates Second Anniversary of Article 370 Repeal | India News

WASHINGTON: There has been a 40 percent decline in terrorist attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir in the past two years, a group of Indian-Americans said, as they celebrated the second anniversary of the repeal of Article 370.

The event entitled “Kashmir: Moving into a Danger Zone” was organized by the Hindu Policy Advocacy and Research Collective (HinduPACT), an initiative of the World Hindu Council of America (VHPA) and the Global Kashmir Diaspora Pandit (GKPD) together with members of the Kashmiri communities and the Afghan diaspora on Capitol Hill.

Coinciding with the visit to India by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the July 29 event also marked the launch of a two-week initiative: #KashmirForward.

In the past two years, there has been a 40 percent decline in cases of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the group said in a statement.

The event was attended by congressional staff members, NGO leaders, and media personalities who were given a first-hand account of the detrimental impacts of terrorism being felt in the region, solely due to the growing presence of occupiers. Radical Islamists supported by Pakistan’s military and intelligence apparatus. the press release said.

The Indian government informed Parliament last week that the number of incidents of terrorist violence has decreased in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, State Minister for Internal Affairs Nityanand Rai said: “The number of terrorist incidents has decreased during 2020 by 59 percent compared to 2019 and by 32 percent. percent through June 2021 compared to the corresponding period through June 2020. ”

India abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and forked it into two Union territories.





