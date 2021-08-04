7-things-to-consider-before-buying-health-insurance-for-your-parents

Opinion

With the advancement of medicine, the life expectancy of an average Indian has multiplied. However, the inflation rate is also constantly increasing, making medical treatments extremely expensive in the country. This is where the importance of sufficient health insurance coverage comes into play.

The Indian insurance market has a wide range of health insurance offerings for the young professional. The industry also has products that target specific customer demographics, including older adults and those with life-threatening illnesses.

Types of health insurance for seniors

If you are looking buy health insurance for your parents, a floating family health plan would be a good option. These plans are specifically designed to offer insurance coverage to the entire family, including the elderly. However, some plans impose a limit on the age of the parents, while others require the policyholder to pay a higher premium based on the age of the older parent.

Insurers impose these restrictions because of the age versus health risk metrics they have to deal with. So as a person ages, the risk they pose to a health insurance company also increases. To keep the balance, the company inserts these built-in regulations that act as a buffer. Therefore, it is advisable to purchase an individual health insurance plan for your parents to take advantage of maximum coverage at reasonable costs.

You can supplement your parents’ health insurance policy by opting for personal accident coverage at minimal cost. This is a very useful case that is also considered a very popular rider in life insurance. In fact, general insurance companies have also started offering personal accident coverage as part of their auto insurance policies. This indicates the merit of this rider in the field of personal insurance.

Why should you buy parental health insurance?

You need to protect your parents with health insurance for the following reasons:

● Seniors will not be active income-earning family members. This implies that they will have to pay a medical bill with their savings or pension. In extreme situations, they may also depend on their children to offer them financial help.

● Medical inflation has made it very difficult for the common man to avail medical services at reasonable rates.

● Health insurance offers coverage for pre-existing conditions. This gives you complete peace of mind, especially when you stay away from your parents.

● Increasing life expectancy makes it necessary to be equipped with adequate health insurance to get through tough times.

● Even if your father benefited from health insurance provided by his employer, this service ceases after retirement.

Points to consider before purchasing

Most of the major health insurance providers offer mediclaim policies They are specifically designed for seniors. When selecting a plan, it is important to keep these points in mind:

1.Age of entry – All health insurance policies have entry age criteria that the person must meet to be eligible for coverage. However, entry age guidelines will vary between insurers and plans; therefore, it is advisable to compare policies between providers. This exercise will help you measure the extent of coverage available under a plan and the corresponding premium. You will also get a clearer picture of the criteria for participation.

2.Age of renewal – Your parents’ health insurance plan will specify a maximum age up to which you can renew the policy. This is known as the age of renewal. Similar to entry age, this factor also varies between insurance plans and companies. Therefore, it is recommended to compare the offers of various insurers in the market before making a decision.

3. Scope of coverage – When selecting a plan, you should be sure to choose one that offers protection against a wide range of illnesses, particularly pre-existing ones. In health insurance language, pre-existing illnesses are called illnesses that the insured has suffered in the past or is currently suffering from.

These conditions are generally covered after a specified duration, known as the waiting period. The waiting period for conditions like diabetes can be up to 2 years in some plans. If there is a common medical condition in the immediate family, you should seek to cover your parents for it.

4.Sum insured – The sum insured in health insurance is also known as health coverage. The policy will reimburse expenses incurred for medical treatment up to the predefined amount insured under the plan. If you choose a plan with a high insured sum, you will receive a higher amount for medical emergencies. So it makes sense to go for a large cover for your parents.

5. Insurance costs – Compared to a health insurance plan for yourself, the insurance policy you buy for your parents will always be more expensive. As stated above, this is mainly due to the risk that older people pose to the insurer. It is not always advisable to go for the cheapest health insurance policy, as it may have less coverage.

6. Network hospitals – When selecting an insurance company, you should choose one that has a large network of hospitals. This helps you benefit from the ease of cashless claims settlement, which would be of great help in the event of an unprecedented hospitalization.

7- individual versus family float – The coverage your parents will receive under an individual health insurance policy will be greater than the coverage they receive from a family floating plan. Additionally, an individual plan would also be more viable from a cost versus benefit perspective. Therefore, choose an individual plan to provide maximum protection for your parents.

You can buy health insurance for your parents through various channels, online and offline. However, buying insurance online is recommended as it offers many benefits, some of which include highly secure transactions, premium refunds, and ease of purchase / renewal.