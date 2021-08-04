5-ways-to-rebuild-bad-credit-in-no-time

Opinion

There are a myriad of options for rebuilding bad credit, but the question is which one works legitimately and in no time. To let you know the various ways this can be accomplished, here are some ideas.

How to legitimately rebuild poor credit

A low or poor credit score not only leaves a negative impact on a person’s overall financial health, it also reduces the chances of acquiring a low interest rate on loans. But the truth is, rebuilding bad credit takes a long time. The slow process can often discourage the person from moving on and eventually they tend to give up.

In addition to the conventional way, there are a few other legitimate tricks that can help you build a good credit score in no time. But honestly, that will require you to take an extreme leap. Here are some options that you may want to consider based on current circumstances.

1. Open a new credit card account

Contrary to popular belief, opening a new credit card Counting when you have a low credit score can go a long way in increasing your total available credit. Know that the percentage of available credit that you have spent also plays a key role in determining your credit score.

Now, reducing this percentage by stepping up your total available credit can literally raise your credit score in less time. However, this strategy can backfire at times because opening multiple new accounts can shorten the average age of the accounts and eventually require a low credit score.

While the available credit in your account may tempt you to overspend on debt, not using credit cards can also cause the business to close the dormant credit account.

So the best trick is to add the credit limits on your existing credit cards and pay off existing debt. Also, be sure to freeze overspending habits on your credit card.

2. Clean up existing debts

Since a significant percentage (30% or more) contributes to the debt you owe when calculating your credit score, paying off existing debt makes sense. It doesn’t matter how much debt you have. What matters is the difference between the money you owe and the credit limit you have. This relationship is called “credit utilization.”

To help you understand better, here is an example. Suppose Person X has a credit limit of Rs 10,000 and a balance of Rs 5,000. Then your credit utilization will be 50%. However, for some reasons, if the person has exceeded the Rs 10,000 credit limit, the utilization automatically becomes 100%.

Although there are several theories regarding the correct levels of credit utilization, reliable sources and experts suggest maintaining a rate that does not exceed 30%. In short, an amount of Rs 3,000 should not be exceeded, if the credit limit is Rs 10,000.

However, if the debts you owe exceed the actual amount, paying off the balances is one of the fastest ways to increase your credit score. A second job or self-employment can go a long way with the extra money to pay off debts.

3. Try to negotiate the outstanding balances

Perhaps, your credit score recently dipped deep and you have your bills in debt collection. This sounds a bit difficult to fix, but not impossible. Although you cannot erase your previous mistakes that are written on your credit reports, there is something that can be done to control the damage, just “fix” them.

“Pay them off” means that you can negotiate the debts you owe. Try to talk to the respective person and negotiate a certain amount of debt. If you can do this, a major headache will be gone. But be sure to get this discussion as a memorandum of agreement (or written document). If the negotiation is successful, try to pay some cash up front so that the lender will gain confidence in you.

4. Pay twice a month

You have to get rid of the traditional way of paying only once a month on time. You may feel like you’re doing an excellent job of making the proper payments, even if your credit card has been depleted. However, the case is different if you look at it from a different perspective.

Know that your creditors report balances to the respective credit bureaus only once a month. So running a higher balance every month could make it look like you’re abusing credit.

Let’s say, for example, that a person has credit card rewards with a limit of 10,000 rupees. Since it is a reward card, the chances of using the card will be frequent and in a short time, the person could reach the limit. When the credit statement arrives, it will say that the respective person owes Rs. 10,000 and sends a check to return it.

The problem, however, is that the card issuer is more likely to report the statement each month. This will make it appear that you have an outstanding balance of Rs 10,000 and a credit limit of Rs 10,000, which means a 100% credit utilization rate, which is not good for your credit score.

The above problem can be alleviated by interrupting credit card payments. You can do so many purchases you want with your credit card But while making payments, make them twice a month instead of once. This will help reduce running balance.

5. Eliminate mistakes on your credit report

Rectifying any mistakes on your credit report, which you think shouldn’t have been there, is the best way to rebuild a poor credit score, as this contributes about 5% of the total credit score. Once you get your credit reports, check for any errors.

Let’s say, for example, that some payments must have been marked as “late,” even though you paid them on time or before the due date. Or maybe there has been negative information regarding a transaction or the details listed may be too old.

Once credit reporting errors are reported, they must be disputed by the credit bureaus or bureaus within 30 business days. Once the errors are eliminated, the credit score will improve considerably at some point.