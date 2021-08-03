India Top Headlines

Tearing up papers in Parliament, ‘papri chaat’ insults the legislature: PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: Renewing his attack on the opposition over the protests and Parliament’s disruption over the Pegasus controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that acts such as tearing up papers and making “derogatory” comments on how they have been passed the bills are an insult to the Legislature and Constitution.

Addressing the weekly meeting of the parliamentary party, the prime minister expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of members of the opposition. “The members who ripped papers and dumped around haven’t even regretted their behavior. This shows his arrogance, ”Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, citing the prime minister. Modi accused the opposition of being “undemocratic” and said they do not like meaningful debates. However, he asked BJP lawmakers to exercise restraint.

While TMC MP Shantanu Sen had broken TI Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement on the Pegasus issue in Rajya Sabha, many opposition members had torn papers in Lok Sabha and threw them out.

Modi also referred to a tweet by TMC MP Derek O’Brien in which the latter had equated passing recent bills with making “papri chaat.” “Such comments are derogatory to parliamentary procedure and the esteem of elected representatives,” MoS V Muraleedharan quoted Modi as saying. The prime minister also affirmed that the Center will leave no stone unturned to fulfill its commitments, saying that the bills do not belong to the government but are for the well-being of the people.





