Oppn parties display posters in seven languages ​​in Parliament on Pegasus spy line | India News

NEW DELHI: Protesting the government’s alleged use of Pegasus spyware to spy on political rivals, opposition parties displayed specially designed posters in seven different languages ​​in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday, demanding a discussion on the issue. .

Conceptualized by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and carried out by different parties, the posters asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah if they had bought the spyware.

It also offered them options to mark “yes” or “no”.

While a deputy from the Communist Party of India (CPI) oversaw the Malaysian version, the Tamil poster was approved by a deputy from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Sanjay Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) revised the Hindi version.

The Urdu version was verified by TMC’s Nadeem-Ul-Haq. A deputy from the Assam Congress revised the Assamese version, while the Marathi cartel was overseen by a deputy from the National Congress Party (NCP). Another deputy from the Karnataka Congress took over the Kannada poster.

Sources said opposition MPs tried to ensure that the posters were visible on television by being posted in key areas of both houses.

Earlier last week, TMC MP and Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O’Brien had alleged that opposition protests were not being shown on RS TV.

“#Parliament at 2pm. Today. Please watch. Will Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV CENSOR Opposition voices as we try to raise this serious #Pegasus issue,” he tweeted Tuesday.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha barely functioned on Tuesday amid protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus spy controversy and farmers’ troubles.





