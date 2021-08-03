India Top Headlines

Ninety terrorists killed in encounters with J&K this year: IGP Kashmir | India News

SRINAGAR: Up to 90 terrorists, more than half of them belonging to the outlaw Lashkar-e-Taiba team, have been killed in different counterterrorism operations at J&K this year so far, IGP (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday. At least 73 young men took up arms during this period, he added.

Among those killed, 51 were from Lashkar-e-Taiba, 20 from Hizbul Mujahideen, eight from Jaish-e-Mohammad, six from Al-Bard, three from Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and two from ISJK, the IGP said.

The Kashmir Valley witnessed a more than 72% drop in law and order cases from August 2017-July 2019 to August 2019-July 2021, a senior police official said. From August 2017 to July 2019, there were 1,394 law enforcement incidents in which four police / security forces personnel and 27 civilians were killed. The number dropped to 382 during August 2019-July 2021 in which no lives were lost, it added.

Between August 2017 and July 2019, up to 383 youths joined terrorist teams, while 252 collected the weapons between August 2019 and July 2021, the officer said.

Between August 2017 and July 2019, up to 350 terrorist incidents occurred in which 202 security personnel and 135 civilians were killed. The number of such incidents rose to 680 between August 2019 and July 2021, in which 76 security / police personnel and 72 civilians lost their lives, it added.





