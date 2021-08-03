India Top Headlines

Night curfew along the border with Bangladesh in Assam’s Cachar district | India News

SILCHAR: The night curfew prohibiting people from moving along the Indian-Bangladeshi border in Assam’s Cachar district was issued on Tuesday under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Cachar District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli issued the order saying that no person should move between dusk and dawn within a kilometer of the district’s India-Bangladesh border.

Officials said this has been done to prevent “the unauthorized movement of commodities, livestock and extremists” from the neighboring country.

The order prohibits the movement of anyone on the Surma River and its high banks within the limits of the territory under royal control of India in the district between dusk and dawn.

Boats, including fishing boats, will normally not be able to navigate the Surma River. Although the official of the circle, Katigorah, can give permission to the locals to fish in the river.

A copy of the permit must also be endorsed by the Cachar district magistrate and the BSF commander in Dholchera.

The order also said that no person should drive any vehicle, car or rikshaw carrying sugar, rice, wheat, edible oils, kerosene oil, and salt between dusk and dawn within a five-kilometer belt within the district boundary of Cachar along the border with Bangladesh.

However, Circle Officer Katigorah can relax these conditions for a specific purpose, time and place.

The order will not apply to state and central government employees on duty in the border areas.

This order will take effect immediately and will remain in effect for two months.





