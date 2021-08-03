Karunanidhi Left a “Defining Stamp” on TN, Says President | India News

India Top Headlines

CHENNAI: In a rare display of political bonhomia, AIADMK allies, including the BJP, participated in an event, chaired by President Ram Nath Kovind, to unveil a portrait of former Prime Minister M Karunanidhi in the Tamil Nadu assembly hall on Monday.

It coincided with the centennial celebrations of the state legislature. Although AIADMK boycotted the event claiming “distortion” of history, saying that it was not the centennial year, its allies, the BJP represented by the head of TN K Annamalai, the PMK and TMC participated.

The president credited the Tamil Nadu legislature with nurturing the roots of democracy by focusing on governance to uplift the poor and purge social ills.

He praised the late patriarch of DMK Karunanidhi saying that “his whole life was dedicated to the cause of the people in the state” and that he had left a defining stamp on Tamil Nadu.

“It would not be wrong to say that this legislature became the source of many progressive legislation that was subsequently replicated across the country to empower the weakest sectors of society and strengthen democracy,” Kovind said.