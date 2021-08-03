India Top Headlines

Government avoids the Pegasus problem, says the Publishers Guild, moves SC | India News

NEW DELHI: Alleging that the Center is “deliberately avoiding public debate” and providing “confusing answers” about the Pegasus spy scandal, the Publishers Guild of India has turned to the Supreme Court for a designated SIT investigation and overseen by the court over the controversy, claiming that spying on citizens and journalists is a mortal blow to democracy and poisons the heart of democratic accountability.

The Guild, which joins journalists and activists who have already filed a petition in the higher court, has asked the court to intervene in the matter, as the government “has not expressly denied the acquisition of Pegasus spyware.” He said that they were investigated not only against journalists but also against constitutional office holders and opposition leaders, which amounts to undermining the integrity of various democratic institutions and the political process.

Challenging the constitutional validity of the existing legal architecture for the surveillance and use of piracy and spyware, he said: “The indiscriminate use of these capabilities against journalists and other democratic actors destroys freedom of expression and poisons the heart of democratic accountability. Therefore, the petitioners are forced to seek the intervention of this court to enforce the rule of law, public accountability, guarantee public order and safeguard fundamental rights, including freedom of expression, freedom of the press and privacy. ”

“It is held with regret that all attempts to seek accountability and enforce constitutional limits through parliamentary processes have been blocked. Through their intransigence, the defendants have deliberately avoided public debate on this issue and have provided confusing responses, forcing the petitioner to approach this court, ”he said.

“Faced with the NSO Group’s stated position that it only sells to vetted governments, these espionage allegations raise serious concerns of abuse of power; dismantling of the separation of powers; violation of the fundamental rights to privacy, freedom of expression and expression, and freedom of the press; subversion of the democratic process; and commission of serious crimes, ”says the petition.

“The Pegasus cyberattacks have raised serious questions about the integrity of various democratic institutions and the political process. Names on the list of possible targets include a former election commissioner, several members of the opposition and political strategists. If not addressed, this can shake public faith in democratic processes and create a paralyzing effect, which is poisonous to the health of any democracy, “argued the Guild.

He said that the success of democratic processes depends on their fairness and integrity and that spying on citizens will have a deterrent effect on public participation in democratic processes and institutions.





