45 lakh rupees paid for Hiran’s murder, NIA tells court | India News

MUMBAI: In extensive arguments seeking 30 more days to present the charge sheet against the arrested defendant, including the fired police officer Sachin Waze, the NIA told the special court on Tuesday that one of the defendants had paid 45 lakh rupees for eliminate businessman Mansukh Hiran.On February 25, an explosives-laden Scorpio was found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai, Antilia. It was alleged that on March 4, Scorpio’s owner Hiran was killed. The prosecution alleged that Hiran was the “weak link” and was aware of the entire conspiracy. It was also claimed that had he been alive, the larger conspiracy would have failed. He said that Hiran’s phone was turned off for a long time and then turned on in Palghar before being destroyed. The prosecution said they wanted to find out which of the defendants had done this.

“It is alleged that the conspirators in support of the larger conspiracy had placed a threat note along with jelly sticks (explosives) inside the vehicle to threaten the Ambani family, and subsequently a threat letter emerged demanding money from Jaish Ul Hind , which is a very serious act. The participation … needs a more in-depth investigation into the participation of terrorists ”, presented the prosecution.

The prosecution also claimed that a team in Delhi had recorded statements in connection with the threat letter. The involvement of Jaish Ul Hind was being investigated and from where the letter was uploaded to the Telegram messaging service, the prosecution added. The prosecution said the defendant had made extrajudicial confessions to friends. He said the defendants were involved in a larger conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.

He also argued that the defendants are dangerous and should not be granted bail. The prosecution claimed that between 4 and 5 witnesses were threatened and given police protection, while some others refused to appear fearing for their lives. “Among the accused there are policemen and they know how to avoid the investigating agency,” the prosecution presented.

He said that so far statements from more than 150 witnesses had been recorded. The prosecution alleged that a witness, a person from a known family, had said that they were so scared after the incident that they canceled a holiday that they were supposed to go to on the same day.

The prosecution alleged that some of the defendants had gone to Nepal and Dubai after Hiran’s murder.

He said the gelatin bars, obtained in loose form, belonged to a Nagpur-based solar company. The prosecution said the NIA needed to speak to about 50 merchants to determine how Waze acquired it. Waze was alleged to have misled the NIA in this regard.

Arguments will continue Wednesday along with a hearing on Waze’s bail statement, which was previously rejected by the court.