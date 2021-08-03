India Top Headlines

348 dead, 1,189 tortured in custody in the last 3 years: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: 348 people died and 1,189 were tortured in police custody between 2018-19 and 2020-21, the Interior Ministry told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Nityanand Rai said that, according to information received from the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), 100 deaths were reported in police custody and 236 cases of torture during detention by police officers in 2020-21, compared to 112 deaths and 411 cases of torture in police custody in 2019-20 and 136 deaths and 542 cases of torture in 2018-19.

The minister’s response was to the question from Sivaganga’s deputy, Karti Chidambaram, related to police violence against civilians while enforcing the Covid shutdowns. Rai also said that the ‘police’ and ‘public order’ are state subjects according to the seventh annex to the Constitution, with the responsibility of maintaining law and order, including the investigation, registration and prosecution of crimes, the conviction of the accused, protection of life and property. etc resting mainly on the respective state governments.

Regarding the sub-consultation, seeking details of the actions taken against the offending police officers behind the deaths in custody and torture, the Ministry of the Interior reiterated that the ‘police’ and ‘public order’ being state subjects, “the governments state authorities are empowered to deal with such crimes that come to their attention in accordance with the current provisions of the law. ”





