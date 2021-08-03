India Top Headlines

‘1,989 lives lost due to hydrometeorological calamities in 2020-2021’ | India News

NEW DELHI: Union states and territories reported just under 2,000 deaths due to hydrometeorological calamities / hazards, including flash floods, cloud storms and landslides, during 2020-21, the Home Office reported to Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written response to a question, MoS (household) Nityanand Rai said that compared to 1,989 human lives lost to these disasters, 2,422 lives were lost in 2019-20 and 2,400 in 2018-19.

Rai said that as reported by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), during the monsoon period from April to October; On the grounds of the Western Ghat from April to December, including the northeast monsoon phase, landslide incidents occur in almost all landslide prone areas, some of which are disastrous and lead to loss of life in the country. In most cases, these are triggered by extreme rains or water storms. “These kinds of fatal landslides are common almost every year, mainly in the Himalayan states, in the Western Ghats and Konkan areas. When the rain becomes relentless and much higher than the threshold amount, significant landslides occur, which can cause loss of life, if elements at risk (both static and dynamic) are exposed along its tracks. However, it cannot be conclusively stated from the GSI inventory records that these types of fatal events are increasing in recent years, ”he stated.

Rai said that during 2021-22, the first installment of SDRF core stock amounts to Rs. 8873.60 crore has already been released in advance to all states on April 29, 2021.





Original source