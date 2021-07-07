Stan Swamy’s death exposes the state of the elderly in India’s prisons

Opinion

The death of 84-year-old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy in a Mumbai hospital, while fighting for his right to bail, throws up a bigger problem: the lack of care for the elderly in prisons. .

Just as Swamy predicted his death during his May medical bond hearing in Bombay Superior Court, suffering as he was from a progressive neurological disorder such as Parkinson’s, there is a growing population of elderly in prisons struggling to meet the basic needs of medical care. he moves elaborate apps just to get basic drugs, and fights, often unsuccessfully, for medical bail.

The priest was the oldest and the last to be arrested in the case related to the conspiracy to instigate violence in the village of Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra on January 1, 2018.

In the midst of a reform impulse, an arrest

Ironically, around the time Swamy was arrested under the Illicit Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged links to the Maoists, the Supreme Court (CS) was trying to implement the idea of ​​decongesting prisons during the pandemic.

Between April and June 2020, the High Power Committees (HPC) of every state and territory in the union began an exercise to reduce the prison population. It was unevenly successful, as most states were able to reduce their prison population by about 10%, but Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh managed to increase the number of inmates, according to a report compiled by the Human Rights Initiative of the United States. Commonwealth (CHRI). The report says that despite health experts warning of the vulnerability faced by the elderly due to Covid-19, very few states agreed to make it a criterion for release during the pandemic.

“While this is a health crisis that is disproportionately affecting older people, it is disappointing to note that only five state HPCs (Mizoram, Punjab, West Bengal, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir) considered cases of elderly prisoners for release. . Similarly, except for three (Mizoram, Punjab and Delhi), no other HPC considered the sub-tests as suffering from comorbidities, chronic diseases and pre-existing conditions such as chronic diabetes, ” said the report published by Judge Madan B Lokur last December. . year.

At the time of Swamy’s arrest, all that the National Investigative Agency (NIA) presented were alleged excerpts from his communication that showed sympathy for the Maoists, but the UAPA terrorism charges ensured that he, or anyone else accused under the law, it couldn’t even be considered. for publication by HPC. Swamy was fearful and eventually contracted Covid 19 in jail before dying of cardiac arrest on Monday.

During his eight-month stay in Taloja jail, Swamy’s struggle for basic services is now an infamous part of the legal record. In November of last year, he asked NIA for a straw and straw to help him deal with Parikinson-induced tremors. The agency took four weeks to process the request and informed the court next month that, in addition to the two basic items, they had also provided a wheelchair, walker and cane.

It didn’t stop there. When NIA turned down his medical bond, forcing him to move to higher court, Swamy continued to reiterate his state of disrepair. “When I first came here, I could bathe, go for a walk, write a little, by myself. But now I need help with everything, ”he said in May, but no one paid any attention to him.

The case of Kobad Ghandy

The 74-year-old left-wing ideologue Kobad Ghandy’s prison experiences documented in (this writer’s) book Behind Bars reflect the experiences of Father Stan Swamy.

Ghandy spent a decade in jail for 14 cases related to UAPA charges, to be acquitted and released in 2019. The book documents his elaborate struggle with prison authorities for all his basic needs and the cruelty the system inflicts on health. of the inmates.

In a series of these letters to his friend Gautam Vora, Ghandy talks about how the prison system of random searches every day proved exhausting for an older person like him.

“At times, which takes place on a daily basis, it involved the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) entering his cell while taking out everything that was wanted outside and waiting for them to scramble everything together … They are prepared to harass while they throw everything around, ”reads an excerpt from Ghandy’s application to the Delhi High Court, requesting that he be assigned a“ sewadar ”or assistant for payment. The request was denied.

The list of denied items included warm compressions (as it was too fiddly in a high-risk room), doctor visits that led to complications in her left eye, herniated disc, arthritis, and cervical spondylitis. Even getting vitamins from family members outside of jail was considered a security risk by jail authorities. To cope with the poor diet in prison, when her sister was prevented from bringing her nuts, Ghandy reached out to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), but they can rarely step in and help. In another petition to the higher court, Ghandy pleaded with the court to intervene so that he could continue to be provided with medication and diet, even if he was transferred to another section of the prison. Any change generally results in the inmate having to make new requests one more time.

Arun Ferreira and his story

One of the detainees in the same case, human rights lawyer Arun Ferreira, has written his own account of the lack of medical facilities in prison, in his book Colors of my Cage. Ferreira talks about his previous period in custody fighting the Maoist charges. All charges were dropped in 2012, but the book recounts his experiences in Nagpur prison. Ferreira has been in Taloja jail since 2018 for the Bhima Koregaon case.

“If a prisoner fell ill at night, the jailer, being the sole officer, was quick to transfer responsibility to someone else. Therefore, he would order the patient to be transferred to the jail hospital immediately, where the DIC (Doctor in Charge) would become the person in charge. If things became too difficult for the DIC, it would order that the patient be transferred to the city government hospital. This system of passing the package often caused delays in treatment, as each staff member waited for the next person on duty to dedicate themselves to treating the patient. “

Ferreira claimed that this occasionally led to the death of the patient in jail. “When this happened, a huge cover-up operation would take place. Glucose would be injected intravenously into the corpse and transported to the city hospital. The official file would show that the patient had left the prison alive, but had died on the way, before being admitted to the city hospital. In 2010, the NCRB recorded 102 inmate deaths in Maharashtra prisons, the second highest in the country. Not a single death was attributed to ‘negligence or excesses of prison staff.’

There were other problems too, for the sick and the elderly. Ferreira writes about how prison hospitals do not have a regular supply of medicine and doctors do not administer full doses, fearing that inmates may use it in a suicide attempt. This may sound fair, but it led to complications as there was no guarantee of seeing the doctor the next day, leading to incomplete medication.

Age matters, but only for the privileged

There was no bail for Swamy despite his advanced age, but there are many court precedents granting pardons to defendants even in serious cases citing age.

An important example was the Uphaar case, in which Sushil and Gopal Ansal were held responsible for the deaths of 59 people, including children, in a cinema fire in 1997. The court said that at the ages of 75 and 67, the industrial brothers “too old” to go to jail and gave them the option of paying a fine. ₹Rs 60 million was set as the price of freedom. Gopal Ansal spent only six months in custody.

In another case, a senior police officer, SPS Rathore, was convicted of sexual harassment of Ruchika Girhotra in 2009, but the court allowed him a reduced sentence due to his age of 70.

Activists hope that Swamy’s case will once again focus on the human rights and dignity of prisoners in jail. And force scrutiny on the UAPA provisions that make bail an exception, rather than the rule it should be.