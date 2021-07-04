India Top Headlines

With voices of dissent against Uttarakhand CM-designated Pushkar Dhami on the rise, BJP in damage control mode | India News

DEHRADUN: Voices of dissent against Uttarakhand Prime Minister-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami, which were first noticed on Saturday night shortly after his anointing, grew louder Sunday morning.

Just hours before the swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 5pm today at Raj Bhawan, senior BJP leaders spent most of the morning trying to pacify some ministers and MLA, who are apparently not very happy. with the selection of the 45-year-old Dhami for the top post.

Dhami, a two-time board member of Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, has no prior experience even as a minister, and will now become the state’s youngest prime minister.

Sources said high-ranking ministers such as Satpal Maharaj, Yashpal Arya, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Subodh Uniyal and Harak Singh Rawat are particularly outraged and there is a strong possibility that they will skip the swearing-in ceremony.

Sources told TOI that a very important Union minister had also called in some of these leaders to pacify them. However, the leaders remained firm in their posture of skipping the ceremony.

Some of the disgruntled ministers and legislators have been known to hold a long meeting at Satpal Maharaj’s residence to define their strategy.

Most of the disgruntled ministers are those who come from Congress and joined the BJP in 2016 after rebelling in Congress.

CM Dhami’s designee also took on the task of pacifying the leaders and visited Satpal Maharaj’s

residence in the Dalanwala area on Sunday afternoon and had a short meeting with him. Before this, he met former CM Trivendra Rawat and Tirath Rawat as well.

Sources said the image would be clarified during the swearing-in ceremony. “If the party succeeds in convincing the dissatisfied leaders, they can agree to participate in the swearing-in, but if they don’t, it will mean that new political developments are coming in the Himalayan state,” the source said.





Times of India