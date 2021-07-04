India Top Headlines

Those who indulge in lynching are against Hindutva: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | India News

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat made a strong speech in favor of religious harmony on Sunday, saying there can be no rule of either Hindus or Muslims in a democracy like India.

Speaking at an event organized by Muslim Rashtriya Manch, the Muslim wing of RSS, Bhagwat said that development in the country is not possible without unity, the basis of which should be nationalism and the glory of the ancestors.

“We are in a democracy. There can be no Hindu or Muslim rule. There can only be Indian rule,” he said.

He said that nationalism must be the basis of unity among the peoples of the country.

Speaking against incidents of mob lynching, Bhagwat said that those who indulge in such violent acts are against Hindutva.

The RSS chief said that the term “Hindu-Muslim unity” is misleading as Hindus and Muslims are essentially one.

“The DNA of all Indians is the same regardless of religion,” he said, adding that people cannot be differentiated based on how they worship.

(With PTI inputs)





