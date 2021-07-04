India Top Headlines

The Center should not set conditions to resume talks with protesting farmers: Rakesh Tikait | India News

CHANDIGARH: The leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, said on Sunday that the Center should not make conditions if it wants to resume talks with protesting farmers.

His comments come after Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed that the three new core agricultural laws would bring revolutionary changes to farmers’ lives, and made it clear that the government was willing to hold talks with protesters, except at the request of the repeal of these laws.

“We have also said previously that we are ready for talks when the government is. But why do they condition it by saying that they will not repeal the agricultural laws? “Tikait told reporters in Rohtak.

He claimed that the central dispensation was operating under pressure from the corporations.

“… they (the Center) would have spoken (with the farmers), but they are being managed by the corporations,” he alleged.

The peasant leader previously addressed a ‘pink dharna’ of women activists in Rohtak in support of the farmers’ revolt against the farm laws.

In nearby Uchana, in Jind district, a farmers’ mahapanchayat was also held in which nine resolutions were passed.

Jind BKU leader Azad Palwa told reporters that the mahapanchayat resolved to boycott the BJP-JJP-supported candidates in the upcoming panchayat elections in Haryana.

He said that if the government does not repeal the farm laws, the BJP and JJP candidates will face a boycott in the assembly and in parliamentary elections as well.

Addressing the ‘Pink-Mahila Kisan Dharna’, Tikait said: “Such dharna by women activists is possible in Haryana, where women have also been at the forefront of this (peasant) agitation.”

He said the ongoing uproar has now turned into a “revolution of ideas.”

He added that although farmers have been protesting “black farm laws” for months, he has not moved the government.

“There is an undeclared emergency in the country and the people of this country should stand up…” he said.

Tikait argued that if farm laws are implemented, farmers will eventually be forced to do small jobs, as their land “will be taken” by large corporations.

Meanwhile, Palwa said during the mahapanchayat that he was opposed to Haryana’s property damage recovery bill during the 2021 disturbance of public order.

The bill passed by the state assembly in March allows authorities to recover compensation from violent protesters who damaged property.

The leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) claimed that the bill was intended to be used by the government against agitation by farmers.

The mahapanchayat demanded that the “black agricultural laws” be repealed, that the government draft a law guaranteeing the MSP of the crops, that a government job and 50 lakh compensation be awarded to the relatives of the farmers who died during the Ongoing turmoil, all Loan rates for farmers and farm workers are waived.

In the mahapanchayat, resolutions related to women’s security, the question of power and to guarantee youth employment were also passed.

Later, speaking to journalists in Uchana, Palwa said that two prominent leaders, Haryana Senior Vice Minister Dushyant Chautala, and Hisar BJP Deputy Brijendra Singh, “do not support farmers in their fight against farm laws.” .

“Through this mahapanchayat, we want to give them the message that they were chosen thanks to the support of farmers and day laborers. With the power of the same vote, they can also remove these leaders, “he said.

Palwa further alleged that Chautala, the great-grandson of the late former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, who was considered a “farmer messiah”, did not support farmers or cling to power.

“It was Chaudhary Devi Lal who gave up power for the sake of farmers, while Dushyant doesn’t care about farmers as he doesn’t want to give up power,” he said.





