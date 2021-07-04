India Top Headlines

Targeted Vaccination Drives Better Strategy: ICMR Study | India News

NEW DELHI: ‘Smart Vaccination’ Approaches Targeting Vulnerable Populations, in Context of Covid-19 Epidemic in India, is a Smarter Public Health Option Than Mass Vaccination, Model-Based Analysis mathematicians from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) says.

The analysis shows that a 60% effective infection prevention vaccine covering all priority groups would reduce the peak symptomatic incidence of Covid-19 by 20.6% and total deaths by 29.7%. A similar vaccine capable of preventing symptoms, but not infection, will reduce the peak incidence of symptomatic cases by 10.4% and cumulative mortality by 32.9%.

The study supports an approach to vaccination of vulnerable or priority groups that seeks to reduce the incidence of mortality and offer greater protection against the disease. In a situation where the supply of vaccines is insufficient to cover all priority groups, the model projections suggest that after key workers, priority should be given to all those who are over 60 years of age, and subsequently to women. people with comorbidities. The analysis underscores that challenges that are particularly pressing in a country as large as India will persist even after more candidate vaccines become available.

“The launch of the vaccination should prioritize those who are most at risk of suffering serious results of infection,” he says.

“‘Smart vaccination’ based on public health considerations, rather than mass vaccination, seems prudent,” the study concluded. The study also suggests that vaccinating all defined priority groups against Covid-19 would have a substantial reduction in the overall health burden, compared to a scenario without vaccination and the complete lifting of restrictions.

So far, nearly 80% of healthcare workers and 90% of frontline workers have received both doses of the Covid vaccine.





