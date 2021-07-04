India Top Headlines

Pushkar Singh Dhami is sworn in as Prime Minister of Uttarakhand | India News

NEW DELHI: Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in on Sunday as the 11th Prime Minister of Uttarakhand.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya took the oath of office at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

BJP MLA members Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat and Yashpal Arya were also sworn in as ministers in the new Uttarakhand cabinet.

Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat, whose 4-month term came to an end amid uncertainty over the holding of by-elections for the Election Commission in the state. Rawat, a BJP MP, had to be elected as an MLA within six months of taking office to continue in office.

Dhami, 49, was elected to the highest post during the BJP legislative meeting on Saturday.

Several senior BJP leaders in the Uttarakhand unit were reportedly unhappy about the elevation of Dhami.

Before his oath, Dhami called some of the leaders who were said to be sulking about his appointment.

Dhami met Satpal Maharaj at his residence in Dalanwala and offered him a bouquet of flowers.

He is believed to have persuaded the top leader, whose name was among the half-dozen names circulating as of Saturday as likely for the prime minister post.





